The Answer to 'I Need More Help But Can't Afford It' Whenever you hire, this should always be your first thought.

By Jeff Shore Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's an age-old dilemma for small business owners: You need help to grow your business, but you can't afford to hire anyone. This common situation is a catch-22 that has driven many an entrepreneur into early burnout, if not an early grave. There is an answer to the merry-go-round of "I need more help but I can't afford to hire anyone." You can get off this ride!

In recent years, I have grown my consulting company from a partnership of two to a team of eight. With this sizable increase in staff, I have gained a vast increase in revenue. How? By always connecting hiring decisions to revenue results. Here's how I've done it.

Related: The 4 Factors to Consider Before Hiring Your First Employee

The entrepreneur's hiring formula. In the last five years, I have grown my company four-fold by having one dominant financial mindset: get revenue. Of course I want profit, but you can't make much profit if you don't have much revenue. (How "bout that? Obvious facts have huge impact on reality. Shocker.) By applying this principle to my hiring decisions, I guarantee an increase in revenue with every new hire that I make. Here's the formula:

I never bring anyone on board unless, by doing so, I can specifically anticipate gaining twice their salary in new revenue. That's the formula, and it works.

In some cases, the math is easy: If I am paying a direct service provider X in compensation, they need to generate 2X in new business revenue. In other cases, I hire people who do not directly raise revenue (support staff), and in these instances, I need to know how their contribution will help other people in the company raise revenue before I hire them. For example, I have a part-time social-media expert who frees me up for more direct revenue generation and less time on Facebook. It's a beautiful thing!

It is critical when applying this formula to identify the specific revenue a new hire will generate before you make a hiring decision.

Related: 8 Reasons Why 'More Money' Must Become Your Mantra

A case study. Suppose you run an import-export business and you are trying to determine whether you should hire an administrative assistant. That individual will likely not increase revenue directly, so the question to ask is: "How could I bring in new revenue if I wasn't tied up with administrative details?" If you could spend that time on sales calls, networking functions, lead conversion or lead generation, that is the bulk of your answer.

The next line of questioning: How will you find revenue equal to twice the salary of a new assistant? The topper is how much is increasing your revenue, freeing yourself up to do the tasks you actually love, and not working yourself into an early grave actually worth to you? (Oh, snap!) Those topper questions are big, but the answers are obvious. Use the formula, my friends -- you can thank me later.

A revenue culture. Everyone in my company knows that revenue is the name of the game. Do we focus on profit? Of course we do, but it's not what we talk about most. We focus on how to find new ways to bring money to the top line. Profit is result -- revenue is the goal.

Get absolutely zealous about new revenue, my friends. It's the fastest way to success and it will change your world.

Related: Don't Just Grow for Growth's Sake. Have a Plan.
Jeff Shore

Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting

Jeff Shore, of Shore Consulting, is a sought-after sales expert, speaker, author and consultant whose latest book, Be Bold and Win the Sale: Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Boost Your Performance, was published by McGraw-Hill Professional in January 2014.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Growing a Business

Does Your Business Feel Stuck? Here's the Mindset Shift That Will Move It Forward.

Your business isn't stuck — you're just asking the wrong questions.

By Nicholas Leighton
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brought People 'to the Dark Green Side.' It Made $10,000 Within 2 Days and Sees 6 Figures a Month.

Nikki Seaman began work on her business when the pandemic led to grocery store shutdowns.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Here's How the CEO of the Biggest Bank in the U.S. Spends His Downtime: 'This Gives Me Purpose in Life'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, 69, recently said that his top three priorities are his family, his country, and his purpose, which is working at the bank — in that order.

By Sherin Shibu