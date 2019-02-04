The Real Benefits of Having a Business Blog

Don't feel intimidated to create your own content. It may prove to be very helpful to your bottom line.

By Brian Tracy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how to make money blogging. A business with a blog can experience many benefits. In fact, a strong blog can even help grow your business and eventually, your bottom line.

Before beginning a blog, keep in mind that blogging requires constant upkeep and content creation if you want to see a difference. Over time, if you are producing consistently, you may be a see a difference in traffic.

When you're blogging, make sure your content is focused and fine-tuned. Write for your target audience. To do so, target particular keywords you believe your audience will search for.

Moreover, if you ar updating your blog posts, you will begin to see more traffic. Audiences will respond when they see your blog is being kept up-to-date and displaying fresh content.

Click the video to hear more about creating a blog for your business.

