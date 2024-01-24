The Top 5 Best Recruiting Platforms for Small Businesses From advanced screening tools to AI matching systems, these platforms offer a range of features to help businesses find the best talent.

By Entrepreneur Deals

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Recruiting the right employees for your small business can be a challenging and time-consuming process. Fortunately, there are several platforms available to help you find the best talent in a more efficient and effective way.

Here, we'll explore the best recruiting platforms that small businesses should consider for attracting the right candidates.

1. Best Overall: ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is a top-rated recruiting platform for small businesses with a user-friendly interface, advanced screening tools and a vast network of job boards. Its AI matching system identifies suitable candidates quickly, and you can customize screening questions to filter out unsuitable applicants.

The platform allows you to track applicants, communicate with them and schedule interviews. More than 3.8 million businesses have used ZipRecruiter to hire, and it's the #1 rated easiest-to-use job site in the U.S.1

2. Indeed

Indeed is a well-known job board that has been helping businesses find employees since 2004. It offers a wide range of features for employers, including the ability to post job listings for free and reach a massive pool of candidates. Indeed also has a resume database that allows employers to search for potential candidates based on their skills, experience, and location.

3. Glassdoor

Glassdoor is an excellent platform for small businesses looking to attract high-quality candidates. In addition to job listings, it offers a range of employer branding tools, such as company reviews and salary insights, to help you stand out from the competition. Glassdoor also has a feature called "Know Your Worth," which can help you determine the appropriate salary for your job listing based on factors such as location, experience, and industry.

4. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a professional networking site that can be a valuable resource for recruiting top talent. It allows you to post job listings, search for candidates, and even reach out to potential candidates directly. LinkedIn also has a "LinkedIn Recruiter" feature, a paid service that provides additional recruiting tools, such as candidate analytics and personalized outreach.

5. CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a well-established job board that offers a range of recruiting tools for small businesses. It allows you to post job listings, search for candidates, and manage your entire recruitment process from one platform. Additionally, CareerBuilder has a feature called "Talent Discovery," which uses artificial intelligence to match your job listing with the most suitable candidates.

When choosing the best recruiting platform, it's important to consider your specific needs and budget. ZipRecruiter is worth considering if you're looking for an efficient and effective way to find the best talent for your small business. Its advanced screening tools and artificial intelligence matching system can save you time and money when hiring.

All the platforms on this list offer features that can help in the hiring process. Employing the best recruiting platforms can increase your chances of finding the right employees for your small business.

1 Based on G2 ratings as of December 13, 2022.
Entrepreneur Deals

Entrepreneur Deals

Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find useful. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Hiring Recruiting Hiring Employees Job Board

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Started a 'Zero Experience' Side Hustle That's Earned Over $500,000 — and She Doesn't Work More Than 1 Hour a Day

Gina Van De Voorde didn't have a background in ecommerce or graphic design — but that didn't stop her from going all-in on her new venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Forget Everything You've Heard About Multitasking. Here's How to Juggle a Busy Day and Still Make Time for Meaningful Work

Once celebrated, but now increasingly regarded as a bane to productivity, multitasking can actually yield considerable benefits — if it's designed around your unique needs, strengths and creative schedule.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

How to Design an Eye-Catching Website That Truly Captures Your Audience

The rules governing a "well-designed website" are in constant flux. So getting insights into the latest web design trends for 2024 is crucial to captivate visitors and engage the right audience for your business.

By Itai Sadan
Business News

It's Time to Retire Jeff Bezos' 2-Pizza Rule for Meetings — Here's Why.

Meetings are essential in the workplace, but they desperately need revitalization — and Jeff Bezos' two-pizza rule, focusing on small groups for efficiency, may not suit the dynamics of today's diverse workplaces.

By Johnny Warström
Business News

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Imposter Syndrome — How to Upgrade Your Mindset to Outsmart This Mental Epidemic

This article explores the pervasive nature of imposter syndrome, detailing its impact on personal and professional aspects of life.

By Alex Sabbag