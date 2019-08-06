Subscribe for 50% off
Turn Negativity Into Positivity With These Communication Strategies

Word choices can make all the difference when dealing with conflict.

By
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains how to react and deal with a challenging person. You can use three "A" tactics to rise above conflicts:

  1. Agreement.
  2. Apology.
  3. Action.

If a customer confronts you with negative energy, the best course of action is often to concede you made a mistake, offer your apologies and then take action to resolve the situation.

Another language tip? Avoid using apathetic words and phrases, such as, "There's nothing I can do about this situation."

Click the video to hear more tips on creating handling tough social situations with smart language.

