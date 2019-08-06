Turn Negativity Into Positivity With These Communication Strategies

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains how to react and deal with a challenging person. You can use three "A" tactics to rise above conflicts:

Agreement. Apology. Action.

If a customer confronts you with negative energy, the best course of action is often to concede you made a mistake, offer your apologies and then take action to resolve the situation.

Another language tip? Avoid using apathetic words and phrases, such as, "There's nothing I can do about this situation."

Click the video to hear more tips on creating handling tough social situations with smart language.

