This story originally appeared on Calendar

Since 1991, Get Organized Week — also known as GO Week, has been observed during the first whole week of October. What is the significance of it? This week-long event encourages people to organize their houses, offices, and lives.

This week is a great time to declutter, create systems, and prepare yourself for success.

Moreover, there are many benefits to being organized, including:

Reduced stress. You’ll waste less time and energy looking for things if you know where everything is. The result is less stress.

Being productive at work and home is easier if you're well organized. The reason? You won't have to waste your valuable time looking for stuff.

Improved mood. The more organized you are, the more control you have over your life. As a result, you’ll feel and think better.

When our brains are cluttered and chaotic, it's hard to focus. With an organized space, you can focus better since everything is in its place. Plus, there isn't any clutter to distract you. When your mind is organized, you are likelier to stay on track to complete your tasks.

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t worry. You can count on us. As part of Get Organized Week, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Start by decluttering.

To get organized, you must first declutter. The goal is to eliminate anything you don’t need or use. You should go through your home, office, and car and throw out anything that does not bring you joy or is not useful.

If you’re struggling, the following tips will help you declutter:

Sort your items into three piles: “keep,” “donate,” and “trash.”

Take the time to think about what you need and what you use.

Even if things are sentimental, you don’t have to hold on to them forever unless it benefits you.

Don’t worry if you aren’t sure what to do with something. Put it in a “maybe” pile and consider it later.

Step 2: Create systems

It’s time to organize the things you’re keeping after decluttering. Doing this lets you keep your space organized and find what you need when you need it more easily.

The following tips can help you create a system:

Similar items should be grouped together.

Be sure to label everything.

Make sure everything has a designated place.

Store items in clear containers so you can easily see what’s inside.

Maintain an organized system for handling incoming mail.

Step 3: Set goals.

Having organized yourself, it’s time to make some goals. What do you hope to accomplish in the coming weeks, months, or years? By identifying your goals, you can create a plan to achieve them.

To help you set goals, here are some tips:

Remember to ensure your goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

If a task is too big, break it down into smaller, manageable pieces.

Decide on a realistic deadline.

Keep track of your progress and celebrate your achievements.

Step 4: Get organized digitally.

Organizing your digital life is just as important as organizing your physical life in today’s digital age. The process includes decluttering and organizing your digital files, backing them up, and creating systems for storing them.

Getting organized digitally can be as simple as:

Don’t keep old files. Delete them.

Organize your files by creating folders and subfolders.

Back up your data to the cloud.

Maintain your passwords using a password manager.

Maintain a regular schedule for decluttering and backing up your digital files.

Step 5: Maintain your organization.

The key to staying organized? Maintain your organization. In other words, make it a habit to store things where they belong, declutter regularly, and update your systems as needed.

The following tips will help you maintain your organization:

Make putting things away a daily habit.

Weekly decluttering time should be set aside in your calendar.

Make adjustments to your systems as needed regularly.

Keep yourself organized by getting your family, friends, and colleagues involved.

Bonus tips for getting organized.

For more tips on getting organized, check out these:

Start small. You shouldn’t try to organize everything at once. At first, focus on one room or one task. For example, don’t focus on your entire home. Instead, start with your bedroom.

Don't be afraid to ask for help. A friend, family member, or professional organizer can help if you feel overwhelmed.

Reward yourself. Once you have reached a goal, reward yourself with some things you enjoy. Your motivation will be boosted as a result.

To organize your home and life, here are some specific tips:

Kitchen. Sort your kitchen cabinets and drawers according to categories. If you are storing pots and pans in one cabinet and baking supplies in another, for example, you may want to organize them by type. Additionally, labels can make it easier for you to find what you need.

Living room. Put things away after you use them to keep your living room organized. Don't leave your books, magazines, or board games out when you're done. For storing toys and small items, you can use baskets and bins.

Bedroom. After you wear your clothes, put them away in your bedroom. You can also use labels to make it easier to find what you need. Baskets and bins are also great for storing shoes, accessories, and other items.

Bathroom. Organize drawers and cabinets in your bathroom according to categories. You could, for instance, keep all your toiletries in one cabinet and all your cleaning supplies in another place.

Storage room. Sort things into clear plastic bins, label them, and organize your storage room. By doing this, you can see what you have and find what you need quickly. Also, by adding open shelves to any room in your house, you can make a storage room without having a dedicated storage space.

Desk. When you are done using something, put it back on your desk. For example, put away your pens after signing documents. Maintaining an organized desk is also possible with desk organizers.

Filing cabinets. Keep your filing cabinets organized by category. You can, for example, store all of your financial documents in one drawer and all of your client documents in another. It is also possible to use labels to help you find what you are looking for quickly.

Bookshelves. Arrange your bookshelves by category. You could, for example, separate business books from fiction books.

Calendar. Make sure you keep your calendar organized by writing down all your appointments and events. If you need help staying organized, you can use a color-coded system.

To-do list. Keeping track of your tasks is easier if you make a daily to-do list. With an app, you can keep an organized to-do list.

Emails. Label your emails and create folders to organize them. You can locate the emails you need more quickly if you do this.

Files. By creating folders and using labels, you can organize your computer files. As a result, you'll have an easier time finding the files you need.

Photos. Use albums and keywords to organize your photos. Searching for photos this way will make it easier for you to find what you are looking for.

Conclusion

Organizing can be daunting, but it’s well worth the effort. By staying organized, however, you will be more productive, less stressed, and have more free time.

FAQs

What is Get Organized Week?

Every year, Get Organized Week takes place the first week of October. There’s no better time to declutter, simplify, and organize your home, office, and life than now.

Why is Get Organized Week important?

There are several benefits to being organized, including:

A higher level of productivity.

Reduction of stress.

Saved time and money.

Enhanced mental and physical well-being.

Creating a peaceful and enjoyable environment.

What specific things can I do to get organized during Get Organized Week?

For Get Organized Week, you can do these specific things:

Declutter your home. Make a list of everything you don’t use, need, or love in every room of your house. Unwanted items can be donated, sold, or recycled.

Organize your paperwork. Maintain an organized filing system for your bills, statements, and other important documents. Using a scanner, you can also digitize and store your paperwork electronically.

Organize your digital files. Make folders for storing photos, documents, and music on your computer and in the cloud.

Create a calendar and to-do list. Keeping a calendar or planner can help you stay on top of your appointments and deadlines. To-do list apps can also be used to keep track of your tasks.

Set up systems and routines. You can stay organized by creating systems and routines. Create a system for handling incoming mail or a routine for cleaning your house, for example.

How can I motivate myself to get organized?

The following tips will motivate you to get organized:

Set realistic goals. You’re more likely to give up if you set your goals too high.

Make large tasks manageable by breaking them into smaller parts. As a result, you will feel less overwhelmed and more motivated to accomplish the tasks.

Reward yourself for your progress. Give yourself a small reward when you accomplish a goal. As a result, you can stay motivated and keep moving forward.

Find an accountability partner. You can benefit from having someone who can hold you accountable and support you.

Image Credit: Anete Lusina; Pexels; Thank you!

