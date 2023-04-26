Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To say the U.S. is home to an enormous labor market, specifically technology, would be a gross understatement. According to data published by the International Trade Administration, an agency in the U.S. Department of Commerce that promotes the export of non-agricultural products and services, the U.S. is home to one-third of the $5 trillion global information technology market, thus making it the largest tech market in the world. But that's not all; there is far more to it than that.

The same International Trade Administration data revealed that the tech industry accounts for nearly $2 trillion of the U.S. value-added gross domestic product (GDP) and some 12 million jobs. Yes, you read that correctly — 12 million jobs. The software and electronic devices we use in our professional and personal lives helped make the U.S. a leader in the global tech market.

As far as tech companies go, the U.S. is home to more successful ones than any other nation. And these are the same ones that have created the roughly 12 million tech jobs that help keep unemployment numbers low and the country's economy chugging along nicely. Based on market cap, some of the largest and most successful tech companies in the U.S. include the following:

Apple

Alphabet (Google)

Microsoft

Meta

Dell Technologies

Intel

IBM

HP

Tesla

Cisco Systems

The one thing these companies have in common is that they are all highly competitive. And that competitiveness is the mechanism that drives their marketing strategies, fuels their innovations and enables them to bring to market the software and devices that most of us use in our day-to-day lives.

To achieve these things, many companies offer tantalizing financial incentives to compel employees to work harder and longer than they otherwise would. Some go as far as to make working overtime compulsory. Studies show that an estimated 18% of employees in the U.S. work 60 or more hours per week. And instead of the usual 40-hour work week, many are working 47 hours each week. These long workdays can and often do take a toll on an employer's workforce.

Employees in some of America's largest tech companies report feeling fatigued and burnt out

According to ZDNet, an esteemed business technology news website, roughly 2 in 5 tech employees say they want to quit their tech jobs due to excessive stress, exhaustion and poor work-life balance. A separate study published by CNBC echoed the same as it detailed the state of affairs at Microsoft, a multinational technology corporation and the world's largest purveyor of computer software. The study revealed that roughly 50% of employees and 53% of managers said they frequently felt burnt out at work.

In the fast-paced world of technology, employee burnout and fatigue have become increasingly common. With long hours, tight deadlines and a constant need to stay updated with the latest technologies, tech employees can quickly become overwhelmed and exhausted. Here are some ways to mitigate tech employee fatigue in 2023:

5 things tech employers can do to boost employee morale and combat workplace fatigue

Encourage work-life balance: It is essential to encourage tech employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance. This can be achieved by setting reasonable work hours, providing flexible work arrangements and encouraging employees to take regular breaks. I am also a big believer in offering employees extra days off as needed, especially when they have stressful personal life issues they are dealing with. Promote a positive work culture: A positive work culture can significantly reduce employee fatigue. By fostering a supportive and collaborative work environment, tech employees are more likely to feel valued and motivated. I like to do employee game meetings with prizes, where the sole goal of the meetings is to have fun and not discuss work. Offer training and development opportunities: Regular training and development opportunities can keep tech employees engaged and motivated. It can also help build their skills and knowledge, reducing the likelihood of fatigue caused by feeling overwhelmed or unprepared. These training opportunities can be directly related to their jobs or personal skills that they would like to develop. I once paid for a cooking class for an employee because they were stressed out about cooking dinner for their family every night. The fact that this class had nothing to do with their job made it even more rewarding for this person. Provide mental health support: It is essential to prioritize mental health and provide resources and support for employees struggling with burnout or fatigue. This can include access to counseling, stress-management workshops and other resources to help employees manage their mental health. I also allow my employees to have additional days off as needed to help them decompress and not be as stressed about their job responsibilities. Recognize and reward employees: Recognizing and rewarding employees for their hard work and contributions can help to boost morale and reduce fatigue. This can be achieved through bonuses, promotions or other incentives recognizing employees' efforts and contributions.

In conclusion, mitigating tech employee fatigue is essential for maintaining a productive and healthy workforce. By encouraging work-life balance, promoting a positive work culture, offering training and development opportunities, providing mental health support and recognizing and rewarding employees, tech leaders can help employees stay engaged, motivated and energized.

