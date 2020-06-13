You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Achieving Your Goals Begins With Clarifying Your Vision Author and motivational speaker Carey Conley shares some of the strategies she teaches to help women establish and fulfill their goals.

By David Meltzer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carey Conley and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including how your first action of the day can set the tone for your life, the process of taking your vision and making it real by focusing on pragmatic steps. Carey also offers a simple exercise to help anyone clarify a vision for their future.

David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

