As the world grapples with the longstanding effects of racial inequality, businesses are also coming to terms with how to address systemic racism in the workplace. Leaders and business owners are looking for ways to provide a more level playing field while employees are trying to figure out how to have tough but necessary conversations with their colleagues.

In this webinar, career expert Kanika Tolver is joined by fellow career coaches Julia C. Rock (https://www.rockcareer.com/) and Latesha Byrd (https://www.lateshabyrd.com/) along with Kenneth L. Johnson (https://www.eastcoastexecutives.com/) diversity and inclusion recruiter expert to talk about how they have navigated racism in the professional space and what entrepreneurs and business owners need to do to combat/prevent racism at work and develop a diverse and inclusive recruitment/hiring process for black professionals.

Key Takeaways:

  • How leaders can foster a stronger culture of diversity company-wide
  • How to improve diversity and inclusion in recruiting and hiring practices
  • What actions Black professionals can take if they experience racism at work

Kanika Tolver is the CEO and founder of Career Rehab, LLC in Washington, DC, where she helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals. An in-demand coach, consultant, speaker, and thought leader, she has been featured on CNN, CNBC, CBS Radio, Yahoo!, Black Enterprise, Glassdoor.com, Entrepreneur.com, The Washington Post, and a variety of radio interviews and podcasts.

