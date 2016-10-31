How to Be Prepared for the Scariest Moments in Business

Starting a business can be daunting.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David goes over scary moments in business that aspiring entrepreneurs should be aware of.

Nearly every entrepreneur has his or her own horror story. If you're looking to start your own business, it's likely you'll have your own, too. Losing investors, having to deliver bad news, dealing with lawsuits -- there are a number of obstacles that can accompany running a business. These are the moments that show you what you're truly made of.

It's likely many people will be opposed to your entrepreneurial career path when you're first starting out. These people can get in your head -- Bet-David calls it the "I told you so" nightmare. Being afraid to fail and worrying about others will only result in sleepless nights and self-doubt.

Things happen in business and it's important to be prepared for them. To learn more about the scariest moments in business, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

