Self-employed entrepreneurs are the architects of our destinies — a true double-edged sword. The fact that we have the freedom to shape our careers and lifestyles creates boundless possibilities. Still, it also comes with its own set of challenges, particularly when it comes to managing your most precious resource: time. In a world where every minute counts, mastering time management is not just a skill — it's a survival strategy.

Good news: I've become an efficiency ninja, primarily due to my busy schedule that involves my bustling real estate career, running a brokerage, filming my television show, launching a book and, of course, being present for my family. Here are the key time management tips that have helped me stay afloat amidst the chaos and bolstered my business and reputation.

1. Set clear goals and prioritize

Begin your time management journey by defining clear goals for your business and personal life. What do you want to achieve in the short- and long-term? With these objectives in mind, break down your goals into smaller, actionable steps. Prioritize these tasks based on their importance and deadlines. A roadmap will help you avoid distractions and focus on what truly matters.

2. Embrace the power of delegation

One of the hallmarks of successful entrepreneurs is their ability to delegate. Understand that you don't have to do everything yourself. I have the very best team of experts who manage every area of my business. Delegate tasks that can be handled by other leaders on your team. By entrusting and empowering others with certain responsibilities, you free up valuable time to concentrate on high-impact activities that drive your business forward.

3. Adopt effective time-blocking

Time-blocking involves segmenting your day into dedicated blocks for specific tasks. This technique minimizes multitasking, which can lead to decreased productivity. Allocate time for email, client meetings, strategic planning and personal activities. Stick to your schedule, but allow some flexibility to accommodate unforeseen challenges.

4. Leverage technology wisely

In the digital age, technology can be both a blessing and a curse. Choose tools that enhance your productivity rather than overwhelm you. Invest in project management software, calendar apps, communication platforms and other innovative technology that streamline your workflow and help you stay organized. But remember, technology should serve you, not the other way around.

5. Learn to say no

As entrepreneurs, our ambition can sometimes lead us to overcommit. Saying yes to every opportunity or request can stretch you thin and hinder your time management efforts. It's essential to learn to say no tactfully when a task or commitment doesn't align with your goals or available time. Politely declining allows you to focus on your priorities without spreading yourself too thin.

6. Schedule breaks and self-care

Burnout is a real threat to entrepreneurs who constantly push themselves. Remember that taking care of yourself is crucial for sustained success. Schedule regular breaks, exercise, practice mindfulness and get enough sleep. A healthy entrepreneur is a more productive and innovative one. My morning routine includes meditation and exercise, which sets my intentions and purpose for the day.

7. Reflect and adapt

Regularly assess your time management strategies. What's working well? What could be improved? Be open to tweaking your approach based on your experiences and changing circumstances. Flexibility is essential to staying efficient in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship. I constantly travel the globe, visiting new global partners and attending new office launches. It is crucial to adapt as you grow, and this starts with reflection.

Time management isn't about squeezing more tasks into a day — it's about aligning your actions with your goals. Remember, time is a limited resource, so manage it like the valuable asset it is.

