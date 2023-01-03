Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are 10 lessons you can pull from Ted Lasso:

1. Believe in yourself.

College football to professional soccer coach had never been done. Ted knows he can motivate and inspire players toward a common goal.

Your company has never been built.

As Ted says, "I mean, the same, but different."

2. Be adaptable.

Losing Jamie Tartt to Man City after the ghost cleansing ceremony was heartbreaking.

You must adapt quickly to succeed. This flexibility is crucial for entrepreneurs who often face unexpected challenges and need to pivot their plans.

3. Build a strong team.

Nate went from waterboy to the mastermind with a playbook.

As an entrepreneur, assemble a team that complements your skills to help you achieve your goals.

4. Communicate effectively.

Ted is a master at communication.

Whether he's giving a pep talk to his team, managing up with Rebecca, or winning over Trent Crimm's heart.

Communication is crucial to building and maintaining relationships.

5. Embrace failure.

Ted is not afraid to take risks.

As an entrepreneur, it's important to embrace failure as a natural part of the learning process and use it as an opportunity to improve.

You need to be willing to fail to learn and grow.

6. Stay positive.

"If that's a joke, I love it. If not, can't wait to unpack that with you later."

Ted is known for his upbeat attitude and positive outlook. He inspires and motivates those around him.

7. Be resilient.

"For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It's about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field."

Entrepreneurs must bounce back from setbacks and continue moving forward.

Focus on inputs.

8. Take care of yourself.

Ted has panic attacks. We learn the root of his anxiety is trauma from his father's suicide.

Self-care needs to be a priority or you can break.

9. Be genuine.

Real talk: Ted Lasso is a weird dude.

AND WE LOVE HIM.

Be your authentic self. It builds trust and rapport.

10. Have fun.

Roy Kent reminds the new captain Isaac to stop taking things so seriously and remember why he started playing the sport. For fun.

Entrepreneurship has challenges and crazy pressures. Don't lose sight that this is supposed to be fun.

Just a bonus for anyone that needed this today from Danny Rojas, "Na Na Na Na Na Na, Danny Rojas, Danny Rojas!!! Danny, Danny! Danny Rojas!!!"