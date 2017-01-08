The Countries With the Most Determined Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

These lists might surprise you.

learn more about Rose Leadem

By Rose Leadem

Mina De La O | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're looking to start a new business, the U.S. may not be the best place.

While it is home to some ambitious entrepreneurs, it turns out the U.S. is one of the hardest countries in which to start a business. You may have better luck in Canada, which has a low volume of new businesses, according to new research from Expert Market.

Botswana, Malta and Timor-Leste are the three countries with the most determined entrepreneurs. Individuals starting up in Botswana are the most determined, given that launching a business there can take up to 48 working days or more than nine weeks.

Related: Up and Coming U.S. Cities for Your Business (Infographic)

From Azerbaijan to Afghanistan, the new research also reveals the 15 countries with the most missed opportunities. The U.S. falls on this list, while entrepreneurs in China and Russia, for example, are more likely to seize opportunities.

To find out where you should launch your next venture, check out Expert Market's infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Infographics Global Entrepreneurship

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Amazon Employees Are Fighting on Slack About Returning to the Office

Amazon announced in mid-February it would ask its employees to come back to the office at least three days a week.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Viral TikTok Video of Lowe's Employee Screaming for Help Leads to Resignation

A Lowe's employee resigned after a video of him struggling with the box went viral, garnering almost 4 million views.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Man Arrested After Trying to Smuggle Explosives on U.S. Flight

The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was scheduled to fly on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'My Brain Is Literally Going To Explode': Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Whether or Not Renters Should Tip Landlords

A TikTok is making its rounds showing a mock scenario where a tenant is asked to give a tip to their landlord.

By Emily Rella

By Entrepreneur Store