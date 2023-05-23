Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being a leader comes with a lot of challenges, but ultimately, one of the most important assets that a leader can have is the ability to be bold and authentic at the same time. Being a bold leader means having the confidence to take action and make tough decisions, while being an authentic leader means staying true to your values and beliefs. In today's highly competitive business world, leaders who blend these two qualities are the ones most respected and admired.

As a leader, it can be challenging to navigate the balance between being true to yourself and being effective in your role. Being authentic allows you to connect with your team on a deeper level, but being bold is necessary to make tough decisions and inspire change. The truth is, being bold and being authentic go hand in hand, and embracing both of these qualities can make you a more effective leader.

Related: The Benefits of Bold Leadership and How Leaders Can Develop a Bold Mindset

Authenticity requires boldness

Being authentic in the workplace means being honest about your strengths and weaknesses as well as your values and priorities. However, it also means being willing to communicate these things effectively and stand behind them. This requires boldness, especially if your views differ from those around you, or if you're in a leadership position where your decisions will affect others. Boldness can help you maintain your integrity and stay true to your values, even when things get tough.

Being bold requires a leader to take risks, think outside the box and stand out from the crowd. Being bold means being willing to make decisions that others may not agree with, but still believing in your vision and having the courage to push forward. A bold leader does not simply follow the status quo, but rather challenges it and seeks to make a difference.

Boldness requires authenticity

On the flip side, being bold requires a certain level of authenticity. Being a bold leader means taking risks and making decisions that may not always be popular. But to be effective, you need to believe in these decisions and be willing to stand behind them. This requires authenticity because you can't inspire others to take risks and believe in your vision if you don't believe it yourself.

Authenticity requires a leader to be genuine, transparent and relatable. An authentic leader does not hide behind a façade or put on a show. Rather, they are transparent about their thoughts, feelings and intentions, giving their team a clear and honest picture of what is happening and why. By being relatable, authentic leaders create trust and a sense of camaraderie with their teams, allowing for a stronger bond and greater productivity.

The benefits of being bold and authentic

Boldness and authenticity together create the ultimate leadership style. When you combine authenticity and boldness, you become a leader who is trusted by your team, respected by your peers and effective in your role. Authenticity allows you to build deeper connections with your team and inspire them to follow you. Boldness, on the other hand, allows you to take risks and make decisions that can lead to growth and success. Together, these qualities can help you achieve your goals and create a culture of trust and innovation.

If you're not naturally a bold or authentic leader, it can be hard to know where to start. But by focusing on your values, strengths and priorities, you can begin to build a foundation of authenticity. From there, you can start to take small risks and make decisions that align with your values. As you see the benefits of this approach, you can continue to build on it and become bolder as a leader.

A leader who has found the balance between these two traits is a leader who is able to inspire and motivate their team towards common goals. The boldness to take risks and stand out must be paired with the authenticity to communicate and lead with transparency and honesty.

Related: How to Create a Thriving Workplace by Leading With Authenticity

Balancing boldness and authenticity

Of course, there are times when being too bold or too authentic can get you into trouble. It's important to strike a balance between these qualities. Being too bold can lead to reckless decision-making, while being too authentic can make it difficult to keep certain things private or maintain a professional demeanor. Being mindful of this balance can help you be effective as a leader while staying true to yourself.

Being a successful leader requires both boldness and authenticity. The two qualities go hand in hand and can help you build trust, inspire innovation and achieve your goals. By focusing on your values and building a foundation of authenticity, you can become a more effective leader who is willing to take risks and make bold decisions. Remember to strike a balance between these qualities, and you'll be well on your way to success as a leader.

When blended, boldness and authenticity create an unbeatable combination. A leader who is bold and authentic is someone who takes risks, stands up for what they believe in and inspires their team to follow their lead. They are not afraid to admit their failures, and yet they remain confident in their direction. This type of leader is also genuine, real and personable, which makes them relatable and approachable to their employees. Leaders who embody these traits are able to build strong teams that are not afraid to take risks, try new things or make mistakes along the way.

But how can leaders cultivate both boldness and authenticity? One way is to take the time to truly reflect on their values and to make sure that their actions align with those values. It's also important to create an environment where employees feel comfortable sharing their opinions and ideas so that boldness and creativity can flourish. Additionally, it's important to practice vulnerability and transparency by sharing stories of successes and failures and emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes.

Boldness and authenticity are the keys to successful leadership in today's business world. These traits help leaders stand out from the crowd and cultivate strong teams that are willing to take risks, try new things and grow together. It's not always easy to be bold and authentic, but the rewards are immeasurable. By continuing to practice these traits, leaders can create a better future for themselves and for their organizations.

Related: 4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities