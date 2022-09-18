Want to Be a Better Business Leader? Here's What You Need for Success.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's no right or wrong way to be an entrepreneur, but generally, people succeed by leaning into their strengths. But you can't reach the top of the mountain without also honing your weaknesses. Some entrepreneurs are great salespeople and are able to network and charm their way into new business. Others are technical or data whizzes, and armed with a shrewd sense of numbers. Very few are both, and if you find that you've got the technical aspects down but lack some of the soft skills, The Better Business Professional Skills Bundle is for you.

StackCommerce

This eight-course bundle is an outstanding place to learn the soft skills you need to know to climb the business ladder. From drumming up new business to becoming a better leader to your employees, this bundle will help you get the most out of the people around you and yourself.

You'll cover topics like interpersonal skills, networking, effective communication, leadership and management skills, team building, emotional intelligence, time management, and more. Through the courses, you'll learn the three T's Methodology for creating awesome teams, learn the interview process for recruiting leading talent, discover NLP techniques for effective communication, understand motivation techniques, and improve your day-to-day leadership and management. You'll also learn how to better govern yourself to meet the expectations you put on others.

Externally, you'll learn how to establish rapport and trust with potential clients and partners so you can land more contracts. You'll learn the secrets of great networkers, understand how to maximize your network, and explore how to turn casual interactions into business opportunities.

Every entrepreneur needs to master soft skills to be a better leader. With The Better Business Professional Skills Bundle, you'll learn these skills in spades. Grab all eight courses today for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.