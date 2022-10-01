What Millennial and Gen-Z Workers Are Looking for From Employers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to research from SAMSHA, roughly one in three adults aged 18 to 25 experienced mental illness in 2020. Adults aged 26 to 49 also experienced high levels of mental illness, at 25.3%.

Both numbers indicate an ongoing trend — a noteworthy increase in the level of mental illness experienced by young adults over the last several years. The news isn't all bad, however. Even as levels of mental illness have increased, so too has the public's willingness to discuss these issues in a more open and transparent manner.