When Times Are Tough, Give Your Team This Pep Talk It's one that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has given many, many times.

By Jason Feifer

Courtesy of Masters of Scale

Entrepreneurship is not easy. Not every day will be a good one. And what do you do then?

Step one: You remind yourself that you're not alone. "At some point -- and usually at many points -- the startups I've founded or invested in hit dark days," said LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, now a partner at the venture capital firm Greylock Partners, on his podcast Masters of Scale. "The company faces an existential threat. It will live or die on how the emergency plays out. The team is tired. The team is discouraged. The team is scared."

To reinvigorate them, you move on to step two: Find the words that'll inspire them.

Related: 10 Truths and Tips on Scaling an Amazing Company From the 'Oracle of Silicon Valley'

When times are tough, Hoffman said he's often delivered a version of the same speech to his team members. And on the most recent episode of Masters of Scale, he offered a version of it. Here's Hoffman's rally cry:

"If startups were easy, everyone would do it. They're hard. But that hardness is the thing that gives you the chance to change the world. All startups go through a valley of the shadow. All of them -- PayPal, LinkedIn, things that I've done personally, things that I've invested in, Facebook, Airbnb, all have valleys of the shadow where you're like, 'Why did we think this was a good idea? We didn't realize there was going to be this landmine, that it was going to be this hard.' But that's where you have the possibility of being heroic, of accomplishing something that no one else has done, of making a change in the world that gets reflected into society and changes millions of people's lives. And that's the reason why you face down these dark days, you band together, and you work very hard to solve them. And that's your chance to be heroes."

Try your own version of that the next time your team needs a pick-me-up. Consider it: People aren't just there for a paycheck. They're there to feel like they're doing something meaningful -- and with your vision, you can create that sense of meaning.
Jason Feifer

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he is the author of the book Build For Tomorrow, which helps readers find new opportunities in times of change, and co-hosts the podcast Help Wanted, where he helps solve listeners' work problems. He also writes a newsletter called One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Only Require a 2-Year Degree — With Some Around $100,000 and Higher

People with two-year degrees may see career growth in the healthcare, aviation, and technology industries over the next 10 years, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis
Business News

AI Could Replace 200,000 Jobs on Wall Street, According to a New Report. These Are the Jobs Most at Risk.

A new report shows that company executives plan to cut 3% of their workforce in the next three to five years because of AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How to Build a Solid Go-to-Market Strategy for 2025

Here's your playbook for creating a GTM strategy that works in 2025.

By Paul Sullivan
Business News

Airbnb, Planet Fitness Offering Free Services for Those Affected By the Los Angeles Fires

Airbnb is offering free, temporary housing, while Planet Fitness is offering free use of their facilities. Here's how businesses are reacting to the devastation.

By Erin Davis