Recovering from a Whole Year at Rock Bottom with Shay Rowbottom Explore her path to recovery after hitting rock bottom, and the grounding process that enabled her to rebuild from a renewed foundation.

By Terry Rice

 Today we'll be learning from Shay Rowbottom. Shay has made millions as a LinkedIn influencer and social media guru with over 600,000 followers on her personal LinkedIn profile.

But in just one year, Shay's world fell apart piece by piece. In this episode Shay shares the story of the year everything fell apart, the process of slowly rebuilding from a more grounded place and how you can do the same.

Key takeaways:

  • How an unhealthy relationship led Shay to a question that changed her life.
  • The secret to being present with the pain needed to heal.
  • How to recognize and overcome covert narcissism in yourself.
  • Why getting quiet enough to notice what's actually going on in your life is crucial.

About Reclaim + Advance

Reclaim + Advance is a social impact podcast where we host vulnerable conversations with modern high performers. In each episode, we explore the lowest points of our guest's personal or professional life, how they recovered, and their life on the other side of hardship.

We have two goals:

First, if you're going through a tough time, you'll get the inspiration and guidance needed to continue your journey in a meaningful way.

Our second goal is to give you practical tools and science-backed frameworks that empower you to seize and even create opportunities, regardless of the associated challenges.

Tune in and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Terry Rice

Entrepreneur Staff

Business Development Expert-in-Residence

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Growth & Partnerships at Good People Digital; an agency that provides marketing and monetization solutions for entrepreneurs. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal resilience and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

