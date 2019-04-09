10 Sleep Hacks to Ensure Eight Glorious Hours of Shut-Eye

An investment in sleep is an investment in yourself.

There's no rest for the weary — and that's truer than ever in the present day. It seems everyone is fiending for a good night's rest. If you've relegated great sleep to your bucket list, don't fret: we've got you covered with 10 handy sleep hacks below.

Besides our top picks for each category, we've also thrown in a couple of alternatives, in case you're hankering for some variety.

10. Pillows

Our Choice: Coop Home Goods - Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

The Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow features breathable fabric plus cooling memory foam, which means sweaty bed head will no longer plague you. It's calibrated for maximum support and comfort, and the secret is in its construction: the foam is shredded into cross-cut pieces and blended with poly fibers, which eliminates clumping and increases airflow. Bonus points for customizability: you can open the pillow up to add or remove as much memory foam as you'd like.

You can now get this premium pillow for $79.99.

Alternatives:

9. Sleep Mask

Our Choice: Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask

This sleep mask is a pure luxury: it's made of 100% top-quality silk sewn on both sides. It's breathable and silky smooth, plus hypoallergenic to boot (perfect for anyone with skin sensitivities or allergies). Easily adjust the tangle-free headband, keep it in place thanks to the snug adjuster, and you're set for the night. Bonus points: this mask boasts the coveted Amazon's Choice distinction, on top of a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with 10,000+ customer reviews.

It's just $9.99 right now, and you can choose from 13 color options.

Alternatives:

8. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock by Philips

Our Choice: Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation

Clocking in with a light intensity of 200 lux, this lamp is clinically proven to boost your sleep quality and well-being. The secret is its natural light alarm, which is designed to mimic the sunrise — gently rousing you from bed. Other goodies include a snooze function and ten brightness settings, and the 90-day money back guarantee from Philips doesn't hurt, either.

This alarm clock normally retails for $49.99, but you can grab it now for just $42.50 (or buy it open box for $38.13).

Alternatives:

7. White Noise Sound Machine

Our Choice: Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine

If noise is the biggest factor in your sleep quality, here's an easy way to ensure uninterrupted sleep. This portable white noise machine is perfect for easy usability, boasting six natural sleep sounds — rain, brook, ocean, etc. — that work to mask distracting background noises. Before hopping into bed, set the timer for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. Oh, and this is an Amazon's Choice product with 4.2 stars out of 5 from a whopping 7,890 reviews.

The Big Red Rooster is valued at $29.99, but you can get it for just $19.99.

Alternatives:

6. Memory Foam Mattress

Our Choice: Leesa Multilayer Foam Mattress

Not all mattresses are created equal, and this multilayer foam mattress from Lessa proves it. It's designed to cool, contour, support, and relieve pressure — giving you the sensation of sleeping on air. Tons of publications have given it the number one mattress distinction, including Wirecutter and Apartment Therapy. Trying it out is risk-free, too: shoppers can take advantage of a 100-night trial, plus free shipping and returns.

Choose from two affordable payment options: pay $845 upfront for it or just $47/month with the payment plan.

Alternatives:

5. Bed Sheets

Our Choice: L.L.Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set

These high-quality bed sheets are woven from long-staple Pima cotton yams, imbuing them with a silky smooth touch for optimal sleeping comfort. In each set, you'll get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (note: the twin set includes one pillowcase). Choose from one of eight easy-to-coordinate colors, and as an added bonus — take advantage of free shipping.

These start at $109 for a Twin set, and Full, Queen, and King options are available as well.

Alternatives:

4. Essential Oil Diffuser

Our Choice: URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser

This handy diffuser is an easy way to keep the air in your bedroom moist and comfortable for optimal sleeping conditions. It operates quietly, produces scented mist to eliminate dryness, and automatically shuts off when it runs out of water. Plus, it comes with a groovy seven-color lamp feature. The ratings don't lie: not only is it an Amazon's Choice product, but it also boasts 4.5 stars out of 5 with over 31,800(!) reviews.

It's normally listed at $24.99, but you can grab it for just $15.99 today — and choose from one of four colors.

Alternatives:

3. Blackout Drapes

Our Choice: NiceTOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains

These two-panel, wrinkle-free blackout curtains are designed to shut out any sunlight that might prematurely rouse you in the early dawn (or during a midday nap). They'll shut out up to 99% of all light and UV rays, insulate beautifully against heat and chill alike and reduce external noise with their built-in triple weave technology. Choose from one of 17 color options, and if you're serious about light reduction — we recommend selecting one of the dark color curtains.

You can snag one for just $18.99.

Alternatives:

2. Mattress Topper

Our Choice: Linenspa 2-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Not looking to replace your bed, but want to make it more comfortable? This two-inch thick gel memory foam mattress topper is a great solution. It's infused with gel material designed to prevent overheating, and the memory foam is designed for even weight distribution — conforming to curves and alleviating pressure points that might distract from a full night's sleep.

You can get this premium mattress topper for $56.99 for the Queen size, or choose from the Twin, Twin XL, Full, King, and California King size options.

Alternatives:

1. Humidifier

Our Choice: Honeywell HCM350W Mist Humidifier

This humidifier not only adds cool moisture to dry air: it utilizes UV technology to kill 99.9% of all bacteria in the water. Its proprietary Evaporative Technology works by blowing moisture off a wicking filter, eliminating the risk of over-humidifying. It's an easy way to keep humidity levels in your home in the optimal 40-60% levels — especially perfect when you're trying to get some shuteye in dry weather, during allergy season, or when you're sick.

You can get this humidifer for $63.99 right now — or if you prefer, buy it used for $50.11.

Alternatives:
