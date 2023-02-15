Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Travel is essential for entrepreneurs — whether it leads to fresh or results in a much-needed new travel-related business. But if you want a dependable way to communicate while abroad, data charges and restrictions can be a headache.

The aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler eSim Credit makes traveling more convenient, providing a way for you to stay in touch while spending time in over 120 different countries with their eSim card. It lets you add data as you go and avoid expensive roaming charges, and right now, you can pay $25 for $50 worth of credit, a 50% savings, for a limited time.

This handy eSim card eliminates the annoying process of new SIM cards and data changes. This digital SIM card offers a chance to use your mobile that, once activated on your device, connects you to other countries' data networks and provides you with an internet connection without roaming charges.

Purchase and install your eSIM card before you leave to ensure a good connection (nothing is worse than airport WiFi). There are no monthly charges, and the eSIM card never expires — though the data does. A $4.50 data package typically lasts seven days, so this deal for $50 worth of credit should last you a lengthy trip. Once you use up this $50, you can buy in increments, like seven-day packages that expire when that timeline is up.

With 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store and 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, travelers are loving the convenience of aloSIM. One shared, "Glad to find this app. Much cheaper travel data than going through my carrier."

Pay just $25 for $50 in aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim with Credit, and make sure you're connected while abroad.

Prices subject to change.