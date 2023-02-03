Babbel Can Help Make Business Travel Much Easier in 2023

With more than 10,000 hours of content, you can learn to speak any of 14 new languages with this premiere learning system.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store • Feb 3, 2023

Babbel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're ready to ditch Zoom calls and get back to business the old-fashioned way, you aren't alone. According to new reports, millions of like-minded professionals have the same idea — and it could account for a major bounce-back in business travel in 2023.

If getting back on the roads or skies is in the cards for your business this year, it's probably time to start brushing up on some new skills to lock down new clients, like speaking their native language. With a subscription to the Babbel Language Learning app , that's a lot easier than it sounds.

Babbel is backed up by more than 15 years as one of the leading online language learning resources , with over 10 million subscribers worldwide. Powered by more than 10,000 hours of content, learners have everything they need to start learning any of Babbel's 14 core languages, ranging from staples like Spanish and French to more exotic options like Danish, Polish or Turkish.

Crafted by an expert team of more than 150 linguists and instructors, Babbel's immersive style builds through contextual learning. Each schedule-friendly 10- to 15-minute lesson offers a cluster of words, phrases, and heavy verbal practice around one everyday topic to help students better grasp that learning and use it to advance their understanding of the language.

As learners discover how to order a particular dish, ask for directions, or inquire from a native speaker about the weather, the learning begins to stick faster. With a mix of learning materials from traditional class settings to more adventurous fare like games, podcasts, and more, Babbel is convinced they can have any conscientious learner conversant in their new language in as little as three weeks.

And that learning is tailored to each student. For example, Babbel's AI-driven speech recognition algorithms monitor your speech, evaluate your verbal performance, and then deliver review material aimed at shoring up any trouble spots.

"I love how explanations are plentiful and, in some cases, in real time as you learn, besides being able to choose between speaking, listening, reading and writing," Babbel fan Michael said in his 5-star Trustpilot review. "I will not go back to any other app, as this (Babbel) is truly the best!"

Regularly $599, lifetime access to all the learning resources of the Babbel Language Learning app is now available at almost half the regular price while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Business Travel Lifestyle Languages Learn languages

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

The Scam Artist Who Robbed Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Blind. 'Some of the Guys Couldn't Pay Their Car Payment.'

In the 1990s, Lou Pearlman made millions creating the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. It was all a giant Ponzi scheme.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Google Gears Up to Compete With Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT — Here's What It Means

ChatGPT is building its user base faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date.

By Amanda Breen

Thought Leaders

Why Investors Are Bullish on EdTech in 2023

EdTech enables educators to reach more students than ever before with the ability to deliver content beyond the limitations of a language barrier or timezone.

By Karl Eshwer

Business News

Frontier Airlines Just Announced Its All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for $399. What's the Catch?

As travel begins to pick up, the airline hopes unlimited travel will jumpstart its business.

By Jonathan Small

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff