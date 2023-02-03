Babbel Can Help Make Business Travel Much Easier in 2023

With more than 10,000 hours of content, you can learn to speak any of 14 new languages with this premiere learning system.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're ready to ditch Zoom calls and get back to business the old-fashioned way, you aren't alone. According to new reports, millions of like-minded professionals have the same idea — and it could account for a major bounce-back in business travel in 2023.

If getting back on the roads or skies is in the cards for your business this year, it's probably time to start brushing up on some new skills to lock down new clients, like speaking their native language. With a subscription to the Babbel Language Learning app , that's a lot easier than it sounds.

Babbel is backed up by more than 15 years as one of the leading online language learning resources , with over 10 million subscribers worldwide. Powered by more than 10,000 hours of content, learners have everything they need to start learning any of Babbel's 14 core languages, ranging from staples like Spanish and French to more exotic options like Danish, Polish or Turkish.

Crafted by an expert team of more than 150 linguists and instructors, Babbel's immersive style builds through contextual learning. Each schedule-friendly 10- to 15-minute lesson offers a cluster of words, phrases, and heavy verbal practice around one everyday topic to help students better grasp that learning and use it to advance their understanding of the language.

As learners discover how to order a particular dish, ask for directions, or inquire from a native speaker about the weather, the learning begins to stick faster. With a mix of learning materials from traditional class settings to more adventurous fare like games, podcasts, and more, Babbel is convinced they can have any conscientious learner conversant in their new language in as little as three weeks.

And that learning is tailored to each student. For example, Babbel's AI-driven speech recognition algorithms monitor your speech, evaluate your verbal performance, and then deliver review material aimed at shoring up any trouble spots.

"I love how explanations are plentiful and, in some cases, in real time as you learn, besides being able to choose between speaking, listening, reading and writing," Babbel fan Michael said in his 5-star Trustpilot review. "I will not go back to any other app, as this (Babbel) is truly the best!"

Regularly $599, lifetime access to all the learning resources of the Babbel Language Learning app is now available at almost half the regular price while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.