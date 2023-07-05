Grab an Exclusive BOGO on 8-Piece Japanese Kitchen Knife Sets During Our Answer to Prime Day Chefs will love these buy-one-get-one-free 8-piece knife sets. One for you, one for a gift — saving hundreds!

Every entrepreneur needs to eat, and whether you're an amateur chef or barely know how to boil an egg, your kitchen needs a great set of knives. It can feel daunting to spend big on a fancy set of knives, though, especially if you aren't much of a gourmand. Fortunately, right now is a great time to upgrade because these Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's knives are buy-one-get-one-free as part of our Deal Days campaign.

Our answer to Prime Day, Deal Days, runs longer and includes even more impressive savings, like these outstanding chef's knife gift sets. Siedo knives are designed to be the best bang-for-your-buck knives on the market, with high-carbon solid stainless steel that offers an elite balance between edge retention and durability. The forged construction incorporates a sloped bolster that gives you better comfort and control as you slice and dice through food, giving you extra peace of mind.

While most Western-style knives have edge angles of 25 degrees, Seido Japanese knives have a 15-degree angle, providing a more accurate cut. That way, home cooks can make cleaner work of everything.

These sets each come with a knife for practically anything: 8" chef's knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" cleaver, 7" Santoku knife, 5" Santoku knife, 6" boning knife, 3.5" paring knife, and a beautiful gift box.

One buyer named Sarah D. raved, "It is definitely one of the highest quality [knife] set[s] I have ever owned, and I definitely recommend them!"

These two Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's knife gift sets would typically be $858. But during our Deal Days promotion, you can get this exclusive BOGO duo for just $139.99 if you order before 11:59 p.m. PT on July 14.

