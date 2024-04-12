You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Bring the Fun to Work with This $40 Xbox Accessories Bundle Includes cables, charger base, a gaming headset, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Building an efficient team isn't all about finding the most skilled people and driving them forward. Your team's emotional well-being also has a major impact on productivity, and happier workers tend to be more productive than their unhappy counterparts.

If you want to make some small changes to improve morale around the office, fun breakroom amenities could be the way to go, starting with gaming gear for your interested employees. The Bionik Pro Kit+ is a set of gaming accessories for the Xbox Series X/S that puts multiple essential pieces of gaming gear into one package, so you don't have to buy them all independently. Usually $89, you can get this gaming kit for just $39.99.

Play to work and work to play.

The Pro Kit is a comprehensive gaming accessory package for the Xbox Series X/S. It includes the CLR-50 over-ear gaming headsets, featuring powerful 50mm drivers, an integrated microphone, and RGB color functionality for added visual flair. If one of your workers needs a little time to unwind without hearing the sounds of the office, all they need to do is pop these on and let the work day fall away.

The dual-port controller charger has back-lit indicators and an adjustable USB power cord. Just keep in mind that the controllers themselves aren't included. This convenient kit also comes with two 1200mAh high-capacity rechargeable batteries with custom covers compatible with Xbox Series X/S controllers.

Make sure the quality charging cable doesn't wander to someone's desk along with the cable extender. Both are included in this bundle.

Save on an Xbox Series X/S gaming kit.

See if a little fun boosts productivity around the office.

Get the Bionik® Pro Kit+ for Xbox Series X/S + Essential Gaming Accessories while it's on sale for $39.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Dad Started a Side Hustle to Save for His Daughter's College Fund — Then It Earned $1 Million and Caught Apple's Attention

In 2015, Greg Kerr, now owner of Alchemy Merch, was working as musician when he noticed a lucrative opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Yes, You Can Buy a Foldable Tiny Home on Amazon — And Now It's Selling for Less Than $12,000

The waterproof and flameproof house was listed around $35,000 a few months ago.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

This One Word Is a Giveaway That You Used ChatGPT to Write an Email, According to an Expert

"Delve" has increased its presence in written work since ChatGPT entered the scene.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

4 Common Mistakes That Will Spell Doom Your Ecommerce Business

It's hard to spot a success story before it happens, yet it's easy to tell if a business will struggle. With that in mind, here are the four most common mistakes people make that you should avoid when starting an ecommerce business.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

The younger the entrepreneur, the more likely they were to start a business as a side hustle.

By Sherin Shibu