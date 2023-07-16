Buy This 8-Piece Knife Set and You'll Get One Free Only During Our Version of Prime Day You'll get two premium knife sets for just $140.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Gallup reports that around 62% of business owners work more than 50 hours a week, which doesn't leave much personal time. If you've been guilty of ordering takeout a little too often and are hoping to start whipping up some healthy, home-cooked meals in the future, you likely need some new kitchen tools.

Don't know where to begin looking for new gear? The Seido Japanese Master Chef's Eight-Piece Knife Set, which comes with its own gift box, is a great place to start, offering plenty of tools to help you slice and dice up delicious recipes. And during our answer to Prime Day, you can buy one set and get another one for free for the low price of $139.99.

With the Seido Japanese Master Chef's Eight-Piece Knife Set, you can score a set of knives worthy of great chefs without the usual high price tag that typically accompanies premium knives. Made from strong high-carbon stainless steel, these knives strike a great balance between durability and sharp edge retention.

Seido Japanese knives come with an acute 15-degree angle that offers a sharp cutting face, unlike Western-style knives that offer a 25-degree angle. And their sloped bolster provides more comfort and control as you work in the kitchen.

Here's what's included in each set, organized perfectly in an included gift box:

• Eight-inch chef's knife
• Eight-inch slicing knife
• Eight-inch bread knife
• Seven-inch cleaver
• Seven-inch Santoku knife
• Five-inch Santoku knife
• Six-inch boning knife
• Three-and-a-half-inch paring knife

Score a Seido Japanese Master Chef's Eight-Piece Knife Set with a gift box, plus get another one for free to gift to a friend or family member for just $139.99 (reg. $429) during our version of Prime Day.

Prices subject to change.

