Elevate Your Restaurant Equipment with 67% off These Professional Chef Knives

Equip your cooking staff with these discounted Japanese chef knives.

By Entrepreneur Store

If you're in the food industry, you may know the value of qualified chefs. Up to 350,000 people are injured by kitchen knives every year, and a dull knife could put your most in-demand chef out of commission, while a sharp blade could just require a bandage. So if you want to maintain the standards of your kitchen, then it may pay to give your chefs high-quality tools like the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set. This beautiful eight-piece knife set starts with a razor edge and is built to maintain it — and it's only $139.99 for the whole set, plus a gift box.

Maintaining your restaurant may be expensive, but buying high-quality tools could cut costs down the line. Seido knives are made from hard high-carbon stainless steel. These knives are highly durable and can retain their edge with less maintenance than low-end knives. Each blade is sharpened at 15 degrees for a smooth, seamless cut. Delicate dishes like fish may be easier to prepare when your knives slide right through.

This set comes with eight knives: an eight-inch chef's knife, a slicing knife, and a bread knife for everyday use. The seven-inch cleaver could help hack through large pieces of meat or bone, while the seven-inch santoku knife has a thinner blade for finer chopping. Prepare vegetables with the five-inch santoku knife or do delicate blade work with the 3.5-inch paring knife. The six-inch boning knife can make it easier to prepare fine cuts of meat for the table.

Restaurant owners could benefit from giving their kitchen staff high-quality tools. So get the Seido™ Eight Piece Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set on sale for $139.99 (reg. $429).

