Forget Powerball. Here's Your Chance to Win $1 Million for $20.

Chances are, you didn't win the big $2B Powerball jackpot—or get a $1M consolation prize. But that doesn't mean you can't try for a million bucks another way. Opportunity knocks: Through November 27, you can pick up The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for just $19.99 and see what the universe offers in return.

MSCHF

A creation of street art collective MSCHF, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle builds upon their bestselling One Million Dollar Puzzle by adding a second grand prize; meaning there will be two different puzzles with million-dollar winners. If you like solving puzzles and winning money, you'll love this as a present for yourself, but it also makes a great gift for friends, family, clients, or that networking White Elephant exchange you got invited to. And with this limited-time doorbuster pricing, it's a good way to lower your gifting budget for 2022.

Here's how the whole thing works: After you purchase and complete the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, you scan it (the design is a big, functioning QR code). You'll have a code in the box with some extra instructions to figure out your prize. Every single puzzle is a winner, it's just a matter of whether you win $1 or $1 million. (Okay, it's not just one or the other, there are several other prize tiers along the way). But most importantly, you'll have a great time completing the puzzle and, no matter what, you're basically going to get a retroactive discount on the price you paid. Who doesn't want to cut costs a little during the holiday season?

Thanks to this Black Friday weekend doorbuster offer, for two days only—or until inventory sells out—The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is available at its best price ever, no coupon needed: $19.99 (reg. $30).

