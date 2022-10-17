Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being an entrepreneur sometimes comes with a lot of stress. All that stress can lead to a myriad of health issues — many of which can be avoided by just making sure you get a good night's sleep. Of course, that's often easier said than done.

Hupnos

Still, sleep is crucial for entrepreneurs so if you're struggling due to snoring or other restlessness, it might be time to invest in the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask while it's on sale.

Featured in Men's Health, AARP, and Sleep Review, the Hupnos is an advanced sleep mask that works with an app to detect and record snoring for you so you can understand your snoring habits. It tracks your position throughout the night so you can recognize the positions that cause snoring, allowing you to avoid them later.

Of course, it's more than just a monitor, the Hupnos gives you a gentle buzz when you start snoring, cueing you to roll into a better position to mitigate the snoring. On top of that, it offers respiratory airway dilation to increase your expiration pressure, opening your airway for better breathing.

Unlike other anti-snoring masks, the Hupnos is made of premium microfiber, making it extremely comfortable to wear throughout the night. You can adjust it to fit just right and take it with you anywhere thanks to the portable design. Plus, it's easy to clean, thanks to a detachable, machine-washable facemask and a removable silicone nose piece that you can wash in the sink with ordinary soap.

You shouldn't tolerate being unable to sleep due to snoring. Even your business might pay the price in the end. So, grab the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask while it's on sale for a limited time. Right now, you can get it for 52 percent off $199 at just $94.99.

