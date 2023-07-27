Perhaps the best part: Learn to play on your own time.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Exit Planning Institute found that 44% of business owners are stressed over the finances and the future of their business. If you're finding it difficult to disconnect and heal, you may find solace in something as simple as learning the piano. With Skoove Premium, you can learn to play on your own time, in your own way, with the help of an advanced AI. Normally, a lifetime subscription to Skoove would be $300, but you can get it for $149.99.

If the stress of running your business is inhibiting your performance, try to relax by playing music. Playing music is known as a common way of reducing agitation, and Skoove simplifies the learning process for you by curating piano lessons based on your skill level.

This lifetime subscription gives you access to 400 different lessons and thousands of instructional videos tailored to your learning. The AI listens as you play, identifies areas of improvement, and plans exercises for you. Once you have the basics down, you can even start practicing chart hits from artists you recognize including The Beatles, John Legend, and more.

Skoove works with classic pianos or keyboards. If you want to try improving morale in the office overall, you could even put a keyboard in a shared space and open it up to anyone who wants to learn and enjoy.

