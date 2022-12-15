Get a Special Discount on a Writing Tool Loved by Emmy Winners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One thing that every entrepreneur has in common is the need to do a whole lot of writing. From communicating with clients to pitch emails and much more, you're always relying on your writing skills — especially if you work remotely. You owe it to yourself to ensure your writing skills are top-notch, and with MasterWriter, you can.

This innovative program is a collection of writing tools, references, and organizational tools assembled in a single intuitive place. MasterWriter is included in our Winter Savings event, where we're dropping prices on a slew of best-selling apps, tech, and more from December 13 to 15. (See what else you can save on.)

MasterWriter's features make it easy to add some punch to your writing. The Word Families tool is like a supercharged thesaurus, opening up a new world of possibilities for descriptors and more. Other tools include Phrases, Synonyms, Rhymes, Definitions, Metaphors, Similes, Onomatopoeia, Idioms, Oxymorons, Allusions, Alliterations, a searchable Bible, Pop Culture, Intensifiers, and more. All of the tools work in conjunction to give you outstanding word choices in an instant so you never spin your wheels thinking, "Now, what was that word again?" You'll always know what to say.



MasterWriter has earned 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot and rave reviews from the likes of award-winning creators like James Clemente, Manny Coto, Andrew Davis, and Robert Zemeckis, who writes, "MasterWriter is an absolute necessity for today's creative writer." Best-selling author Allan Folsom adds, "Writing is re-writing and re-writing and re-writing. MasterWriter is the perfect tool for an impossible job. A decidedly functional helping hand in the dark."

