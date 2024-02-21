Get Lifetime Access to This AI-Powered Job Application Tool for $60 This Week Only Let LazyApply do the heavy lifting when it comes to filling out countless job applications.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hitting the job hunt can be overwhelming and challenging. To help maximize your potential outreach, you need to implement some sort of tool that will automate some of the tiring application filling, cover letter rewriting, and job application submitting duties that take up so much time.

This week only, new users can get a lifetime license to LazyApply Job Application Basic for just $59.97 (reg. $149). Designed to help you apply to as many as 1,000 jobs with a single click, LazyApply Job Application automates the process of filling out job applications and submitting them on sites like Indeed, LinkedIn, and others.

Using its Job GPT feature, LazyApply uses AI technology to fill out applications based on the information in your profile. It implements advanced algorithm scripts to promise that your submissions will not get blocked by the platforms where they're being submitted.

LazyApply is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars on the Chrome Web Store because of its automation features and some of the unique applications its plans include. For example, this deal features unlimited LinkedIn profile emails, and up to 150 job applications each day. You can access day-wise analytics, which will give you specific insights into your job hunt and how your applications are performing.

One recent reviewer named Heather H. wrote, "I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE this site! It helps me save a lot of time and not have to do anything at all!" If you're on the job hunt, know that it's an uphill battle for everyone. This tool is here to help.

This week only, new users can get a lifetime license to LazyApply Job Application Basic for just $59.97 (reg. $149).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Job Seekers applying for a job AI tools

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Former Disney Star Just Launched a Space Startup With $6.3 Million in Seed Funding. Here's Why She Did It.

Bridgit Mendler co-founded Northwood Space to bring data from space reliably down to Earth.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

10 Expert Insights for the Optimal (and Most Effective) PR Budget in 2024

The age-old question "How much should a company spend on PR?" echoes through boardrooms, with organizations seeking a magic formula for budget allocation. Here are 10 things you need to consider.

By Alexander Storozhuk
Growing a Business

Expand Your Knowledge and Unlock Success With These Must-Read Business Books

Top business books to ignite your entrepreneurial journey.

By Tom Freiling
Leadership

3 Mind-Changing Habits Every Leader Should Follow

As business leaders, we need reminders to focus on our mindset, not just the P&L. Here are three habits that I practice to create a more successful mindset.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen