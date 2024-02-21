Let LazyApply do the heavy lifting when it comes to filling out countless job applications.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hitting the job hunt can be overwhelming and challenging. To help maximize your potential outreach, you need to implement some sort of tool that will automate some of the tiring application filling, cover letter rewriting, and job application submitting duties that take up so much time.

This week only, new users can get a lifetime license to LazyApply Job Application Basic for just $59.97 (reg. $149). Designed to help you apply to as many as 1,000 jobs with a single click, LazyApply Job Application automates the process of filling out job applications and submitting them on sites like Indeed, LinkedIn, and others.

Using its Job GPT feature, LazyApply uses AI technology to fill out applications based on the information in your profile. It implements advanced algorithm scripts to promise that your submissions will not get blocked by the platforms where they're being submitted.

LazyApply is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars on the Chrome Web Store because of its automation features and some of the unique applications its plans include. For example, this deal features unlimited LinkedIn profile emails, and up to 150 job applications each day. You can access day-wise analytics, which will give you specific insights into your job hunt and how your applications are performing.

One recent reviewer named Heather H. wrote, "I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE this site! It helps me save a lot of time and not have to do anything at all!" If you're on the job hunt, know that it's an uphill battle for everyone. This tool is here to help.

This week only, new users can get a lifetime license to LazyApply Job Application Basic for just $59.97 (reg. $149).

StackSocial prices subject to change.