Get Peace of Mind for Winter Storms with This Generator

Winter storms are starting up this season, leading to power outages and problems in homes all over the U.S. As an entrepreneur, you're used to preparing for everything, and winter should be no exception. This year, you can stay prepared with a HomePower ONE Solar Generator + SolarPower ONE, now on sale for $98 off.

This home generator and power supply is reliable, versatile, and portable, giving you a convenient backup power source in the event of a power outage. It's so convenient, it has earned a 4.5/5-star rating from Amazon reviewers. The kit is made up of the HomePower ONE backup battery power station and a SolarPower ONE portable solar panel.

The power station packs 1,002Wh of power, which is up to seven days of power to charge your electronic devices and operate home appliances when the power in your home goes out. There are three AC outlets with the pure-sine wave which support 1,000W of rated power and 2,000W of surge power at 110V, allowing you to power even major appliances like your refrigerator or laundry machine. It also offers wide compatibility with two USB-C outputs with PD18W, a USB-A output with 5V/2.4A, a USB-A output with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and a car outlet with 12V/10A. You can easily recharge the station from your car, AC outlet, or with the included solar panel.

The solar panel is made with monocrystalline solar cells that offer 50% higher energy conversion efficiency than traditional solar cells and sets up in as little as 30 seconds, the company says. It's constructed with durable cloth and PET high-temperature-resistant material making it durable even in the nastiest storms. It also has built-in USB-C and USB-A output ports so you can charge devices directly from the panel.

Gear up for anything this winter. Right now, you can get the HomePower ONE Solar Generator + SolarPower ONE for 6% off $1,597 at $1,499.

