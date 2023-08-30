Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're a busy entrepreneur, it's essential to establish good routines that help your mind and body. And since free time is usually minimal, setting times for caring for your health is imperative. Don't be like the 15% of Americans struggling with oral health problems (according to Statista). Ensure you take good care of your teeth with the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush.

An electric toothbrush could revolutionize the way you clean your teeth. And now, during our Labor Day Sale, you can score major savings on the powerful AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush while also snagging a travel case and eight DuPont brush head replacements, all for just $29.97 (reg. $59). But act fast since this deal only runs through September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Banish up to 10 times the plaque on your teeth thanks to the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush. It's more effective than your usual manual toothbrush (per Healthline, electric toothbrushes can reduce plaque by 21 percent!), allowing a deeper clean and stain dissolving that can leave you with even whiter teeth. Your health could be upgraded with the AquaSonic, allowing you to have a smile that impresses potential clients, business partners, and colleagues.

The AquaSonic Black Series lets you customize how you clean your pearly whites, offering different mode options, including soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning. Then, a 40,000 VPM motor ensures your teeth are polished effectively, helping improve your gum health.

Plus, you can feel confident your teeth are being taken care of safely and effectively, as the AquaSonic is American Dental Association (ADA)-approved. Your purchase also includes a travel case so you can keep your oral health in pristine shape even while you're away. And, there are eight replacement brush heads, which could last you up to 2.5 years if you replace your brush head every three to four months (recommended by the ADA).

You manage your business with the utmost care, so why not do the same for your teeth?

During the Labor Day Sale, grab the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush with a Travel Case and 8 DuPont Replacement Brush Heads for just $29.97 — no coupon necessary. This deal ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.