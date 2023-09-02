Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the hardest jobs of an employer is maintaining the morale of their employees. Times are tough, and the work can be hard, but it's still up to you to help keep spirits high. A recent Gallup poll found that 85% of employees worldwide are dissatisfied with their jobs, and that disengagement results in a 33% decrease in earnings in the U.S. alone.

One simple method of improving morale is to open up new training opportunities for your employees. If they're dissatisfied with their job, they could start learning the skills necessary for a promotion or a lateral department change. You can get them started with lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited. This learning platform has a huge catalog of beginner and intermediate courses across disciplines, and lifetime access is on sale for Labor Day, but that won't last long.

1,000+ courses on business, coding, design, and more.

StackSkills courses are taught by expert instructors, but they aren't college courses, and they won't give learners a degree. Certificates of completion are available, but the real benefit is in the course material itself. If someone wants to learn to code, they can choose from courses on Python, C++, Java, and so much more. Once they have the basics down, they can start practicing on their own or move into more advanced classes on the platform.

Many StackSkills courses are at the beginner level, but that just means there's nothing barring entry. If one of your workers wants to learn about social media management, they can study a course on marketing, dip into photography or content creation, and even learn about copywriting. It's no surprise that StackSkills boasts a 4.5-star rating.

Learners can track their progress as they work through each course, so you can keep tabs on what training is happening and how your team is progressing at their own pace.

