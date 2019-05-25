Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to a club that many entrepreneurs dream of joining, it's getting into the Fortune 500.

If you look at all of the Fortune 500 companies, you'll notice that they share similar characteristics -- adaptability, long-term focus, people-centric, clear communication, continuous growth and, last but not least, a clear vision.

Reviewing a handful of Fortune 500 companies, I noticed the similarities needed to succeed in the business arena were the same principles necessary to succeed with your health. I consult with a lot of entrepreneurs who don't have the energy they want or are looking to lose those stubborn pounds so they can perform better.

As I remind them, to succeed long term with their health requires the same principles that were used to build their business up. In essence, they should treat their body like a Fortune 500 company. In a business, generating profit is a necessity -- money is a businesses oxygen. Knowing this, one of the first things a business does is create a targeted marketing campaign to sell their products and services.

It's no different with your health. Here are the three steps to get started building your billion dollar body (and company).

1. Craft strategies based on your intended result.

In business, you want to increase revenue. Therefore, deciding on a target audience with specific ways of communicating to them is the first step in line. A business may pick two marketing channels such as email and Facebook to stay consistent with.

With your health, perhaps your goal is to lose 20 pounds, have more energy, and perform better. You know your target, but what are the vehicles (i.e. marketing channels) to get you there. To keep things simple for the time being, focus on the core four factors:

Committing to a consistent exercise regimen

Getting the proper amount of rest (typically seven to nine hours)

Reducing stress by meditation, yoga, or some other method

Adopting a healthy eating regimen based on your genetics, personality, goals and unique lifestyle

2. Keep your expenses in check and spend only when necessary.

Making money is important, but keeping it is also important. After all, it means very little if you're making seven figures but have seven figures in expenses. Track of your expenses to see where your money is going. For example, with marketing campaigns, such as Facebook ads, know your cost of acquisition.

A Fortune 500 company on its way to growth didn't throw the kitchen sink of activities all at once. Instead, they meticulous implemented key actions along the way. The same principle applies to your health. Keep it basic and simple until you reach either a plateau or a threshold to expand. For example, I often see people who want to lose 20 pounds. They will start Day 1 on an ultra-restrictive eating regimen. They will lose weight but eventually reach a plateau.

What happens then? You can't cut your calories any lower. The goal in health, much like in business, is to get maximum results from minimum resources to keep the margins wide.

3. Outsource tasks to free up time and energy

Every morning, you start off with 100 percent of energy (think a fully charged iPhone in the green). Throughout the day, this naturally goes down and will rapidly go down if you find yourself committing to too many tasks. This is why maximizing your time and energy are of the highest priority for you.

To maximize those things, top entrepreneurs delegate a majority of tasks in business to other people who can do it better than them or it simply isn't a high ROI activity for them.

In health, odds are, you aren't highly interested in learning all the small nuances concerning nutrition and physiology. You simply want more energy, to perform better, and feel better. In this case, outsourcing your nutrition and health regimen to others who know it better is ideal as it helps you conserve energy and save time.

Look into meal delivery services that will guarantee you stay on track with your eating.

It's easy to get side-tracked and fall into a rabbit hole or suffer from the information overload of tactics and strategies concerning health and business. However, it doesn't need to be this way. Success doesn't require complexity, success requires a ruthless focus and daily execution of the fundamentals.