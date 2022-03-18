How to Find Employees: 4 Tips for Hiring the Best

You never know where your next quality hire will come from. Learn how to develop a well-rounded hiring process.

By Entrepreneur Deals

ZipRecruiter

Finding and hiring new employees can be exciting and challenging. It's an opportunity to bring some outside perspective and experience to your organization. You can find quality candidates efficiently and economically by developing a robust hiring strategy.

This means searching for new employees in multiple channels while striving to attract top talent. For example, ZipRecruiter can be a great way to get your job listing in front of the eyes of job seekers and can help you find employees more efficiently.

Not only do you want quality hires, but you also need to retain the talent you have at your company. By limiting turnover, you can focus on building your company and cultivating a winning work environment that people want to be a part of.

No matter if it's your first employee or 50th, elevate your hiring practices and bring on quality workers with these four hiring tips:

Related: Top 10 Hiring Platforms for Small Business

1. Write a detailed job description.

Whether on your career page or a well-known job site, a job description could be the first impression a job seeker has of your company and could possibly be your most-effective hiring tool.

A well-written job advertisement provides insight into the company and how a candidate can contribute to the organization. Be sure to include relevant keywords that job seekers may be looking for, and be clear about role responsibilities, growth potential and intangibles candidates may be looking for out of a company.

2. Leverage online job sites.

The best thing you can do is to be where job seekers are, and online job sites are some of the first places people begin their job search.

Many popular job sites offer free options that are perfect for small businesses, and premium features can give you more reach and let you search through resume databases. ZipRecruiter, for instance, is a popular choice among job seekers and hiring managers. It's the #1 rated job site in the U.S.1. Employers can streamline the hiring process with tools like ZipRecruiter's powerful AI matching technology, job description templates, and Applicant Tracking System integration.

And perhaps the best part: Hiring managers using ZipRecruiter who see a candidate they like can get on their radar with the useful Invite to Apply feature.

Related: Hiring on a Budget: Where to Post a Job for Free.

3. Don't forget about employee referrals.

Employee referrals can be a valuable hiring tool, especially in certain industries. Incentivize your employees to do some hiring legwork by leveraging their network to attract top talent. Referral bonuses could include cash, trips, gifts, and vouchers. The hiring process can be expensive, and employee referrals can provide hot leads at an affordable price.

4. Recruit at local universities.

Developing a relationship with local universities and academic programs can create a healthy pipeline that's loaded with new talent. You can screen potential candidates and stay top-of-mind when a student's job search begins by attending university careers fairs.

Consider sending employees to guest speak at lectures to provide more insight into what your company does. This can be especially valuable if you have internship opportunities you can offer to cultivate talent further.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 31, 2020
