Last Chance to Get the Babbel Language App for the Best Price
Knowing different languages can be incredibly useful for work and your personal life.
The world is interconnected, so to speak, thanks to the Internet and the ways in which it has connected businesses and people all over the world. It's easier than ever to expand your business globally but that doesn't mean it's easy. If you're targeting customers in new countries or looking to partner with international clients, it helps to know the language. It's also nice if you're just on vacation in a foreign land.
Right now is a great time to learn a new language because Babbel Language Learning is on sale for its lowest price ever until September 15th. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal.
Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning software, with more than 10 million users worldwide. Fast Company named it the "most innovative company in education" in 2016 and since then it has earned rave reviews from the likes of The Next Web, The Economist, and PC Mag. Not to mention, it has also received 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store.
Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists with convenience and efficiency in mind. Through bite-sized lessons that focus on practical topics like transportation, dining, and directions, you'll quickly gain confidence in the language of your choice. Speech recognition technology helps keep your pronunciation on point and personalized review sessions reinforce what you learn each day so it really sticks. All of your progress is synced across your devices so you can practice anywhere, and even use offline mode by downloading coursework before you go off the grid.
Babbel's languages include Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English. Sign up for a lifetime subscription at the best price on the web today. It's just $199 (reg. $499) until September 15th.
Prices are subject to change.
