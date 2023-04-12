Learn How to Play the Piano Online for a Special Discount

Get half off piano lessons from Skoove.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hard work is good and all, but you can't reach your entrepreneurial heights if you don't give yourself a break once in a while to recover. That's why having a hobby is such an asset for entrepreneurs.

Don't have one? Try learning the piano. There's a great way to do it from the comfort of home. Skoove Premium Piano Lessons boasts a community of more than one million people learning the piano and keyboard through interactive lessons designed for players of all levels. The intuitive app uses artificial intelligence to recognize the notes you play, identify weaknesses, and develop a lesson plan that meets you at your current skill level. Everything is individualized, so you can learn at your own pace.

Skoove includes a library of 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, making it possible to go from absolute beginner to advanced pianist. You can practice with chart hits from John Legend and The Beatles; classical pieces by Bach and Beethoven; or even learn to compose your own melodies.

Skoove has earned 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store and is an Apple Editors' Choice Award Winner with a 4.5/5-star rating on the App Store. The Guardian writes, "Eventually, notes, keys and names fall into place – I even play four suspiciously simple bars of Bach by sight! With both hands! Success!"

If you've ever wanted to learn the piano, this course package makes it more accessible than ever. Right now, you can get a special deal on a lifetime subscription.

Sign up for Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for 53% off $299 at just $149.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Music Hobbies Lifestyle E-learning

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

Here's Solid Proof for Why You Shouldn't Use AI Tools to Write Website Copy

Although there are unquestionable applications for AI chatbots like ChatGPT, their copywriting often fails to capture a brand voice authentically.

By Laura Briggs

Business News

Man Sues Maker of Wellness Drink for Allegedly Causing Him to Relapse After 7 Years of Sobriety

Botanic Tonics advertises itself as an "alcohol alternative." However, a man in California says he quickly became addicted to the beverage and is now suing for misleading advertising.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Made Another Massive Donation to Harvard University — Here's What His Alma Mater's Giving Him in Return

Griffin donated $150 million to the school for undergraduate financial aid in 2014 — the biggest single gift for financial aid the university has ever received.

By Amanda Breen

By Shoaib Aslam