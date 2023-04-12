Learn How to Play the Piano Online for a Special Discount

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hard work is good and all, but you can't reach your entrepreneurial heights if you don't give yourself a break once in a while to recover. That's why having a hobby is such an asset for entrepreneurs.

Don't have one? Try learning the piano. There's a great way to do it from the comfort of home. Skoove Premium Piano Lessons boasts a community of more than one million people learning the piano and keyboard through interactive lessons designed for players of all levels. The intuitive app uses artificial intelligence to recognize the notes you play, identify weaknesses, and develop a lesson plan that meets you at your current skill level. Everything is individualized, so you can learn at your own pace.

Skoove includes a library of 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, making it possible to go from absolute beginner to advanced pianist. You can practice with chart hits from John Legend and The Beatles; classical pieces by Bach and Beethoven; or even learn to compose your own melodies.

Skoove has earned 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store and is an Apple Editors' Choice Award Winner with a 4.5/5-star rating on the App Store. The Guardian writes, "Eventually, notes, keys and names fall into place – I even play four suspiciously simple bars of Bach by sight! With both hands! Success!"

If you've ever wanted to learn the piano, this course package makes it more accessible than ever. Right now, you can get a special deal on a lifetime subscription.

Sign up for Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for 53% off $299 at just $149.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.