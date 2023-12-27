Love Documentaries? Get a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan Now for $179.97. This deal on a lifetime subscription (regularly $399) is available through January 1.

Watching the same old stuff on Netflix and Hulu can get, well ... old. For a large population of the world, documentaries shine brighter or feel more interesting than fiction-based films. Regardless of your preference, if you have one, there's certainly only knowledge and entertainment to gain by diving deeper into the world of docs and doing so just got easier and more affordable. This Curiosity Stream Standard Plan Lifetime Subscription is on sale for just $179.97 (reg. $399) through January 1st.

Whether you want to get this documentary streaming subscription as a gift to yourself or for a co-worker, peer, friend, family member, or loved one is up to you. All we can say is that the subscriber can gain so much.

Curiosity Stream comes from the founder of Discovery Communications, John Hendricks, and it offers a wide selection of thousands of critically acclaimed documentaries. It provides subscribers downloads for viewing material offline, and it showcases its content in 1920 x 1080 HD.

Curiosity Stream is rated 4.3/5 stars on Google Play and 4.7/5 stars on the App Store. It has also won an Emmy Award for its original trilogy, Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to get access to it for life for an exclusive discounted rate.

This Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription is on sale for just $179.97 (reg. $399) through January 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

