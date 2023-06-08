Nurture Dad's Green Thumb This Father's Day Save 66% on the top plant ID app.

Father's Day is coming up on June 18, and if your dad is an amateur botanist, there's a way to knock this one out of the park. NatureID is the world's premier plant identification app, and we're offering it for 66% off for Father's Day.

NatureID has more than 8 million downloads and has earned a 4.6/5-star App Store rating. Donna Moderna calls it "one of the best apps to care for indoor plants".

This AI-based digital tool uses your phone's hardware to identify plants, diagnose plant diseases, and improve plant care seamlessly. The app can identify more than 14,000 plant species, diagnose their states, and give specific care advice all in a matter of moments.

It's like having a plant encyclopedia at your immediate disposal, with mountains of information on how to improve your plant care routine, from choosing the right soil and fertilizer to setting the appropriate temperature conditions, setting the right watering schedule, and more. It even has a light meter that lets you measure sunlight levels to find the right place for houseplants, and a plant journal that will remind you when it's time to water, mist, feed, or rotate plants on the right schedule.

NatureID works both indoors and outdoors, helping you to improve your plant care around the house and become more in tune with nature by identifying trees and foliage with a simple picture. It's the easiest way for dad to nurture his green thumb and indulge his adventurous spirit.

Help dad turn his home into a veritable jungle this Father's Day. Get a lifetime subscription to a NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan for 66% off $59 at just $19.99.

