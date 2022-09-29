Open New Professional Opportunities With Babbel, Now 55 Percent Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're going to be a titan of industry, you may want to seriously consider adding another language to your communication arsenal.

Babbel

Sure, it's impressive that CEOs of massive companies like Walgreens, Best Buy and yes, even Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook speak more than one language. But even if you're only growing an online business or setting up shop in your neighborhood, you never know when understanding Spanish, French, Russian or any of the other languages featured as part of the Babbel Language Learning App could open all new doors for your professional career.

Packing over 10,000 hours of high-quality language education, all delivered by authentic native speakers, learners can quickly start grasping the basics, enough to get around town, order a meal, or engage in an important business conversation, all with just about three weeks of study, Babbel says.

Starting at the beginning, courses are served up in convenient 10-minute lessons that users can consume almost anywhere at any time. Through lessons that emphasize getting you speaking regularly in your new language, you can travel through their lesson library at your own pace, tackling topics and learning areas that most interest you.

As you polish your speaking skills, Babbel's proprietary speech recognition technology will monitor your progress, evaluating your speech and recommending appropriate review material to get you sounding fluent in no time. In fact, Babbel is confident that anyone who stays committed to their lesson plan can start understanding and speaking their new language in as little as three weeks.

"I took Spanish in both high school and college, but that was 60 years ago, so I've started over on Babbel as a beginner. I love having the people talk so I can get my accent correct. Your method of teaching is terrific. Thank you for giving me some confidence with this language!" user Carol raved in her Trustpilot review.

For those ready to embark on a new adventure, a lifetime of access to all 14 languages in the Babbel Language Learning App are available now at up to 55 percent off.

Prices subject to change