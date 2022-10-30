Perfect Your Putting with a Prime Day-Like Deal

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The season is slowly coming to a close in many parts of the country, and that just means you'll have some time to work on your game before you hit the links again in the spring. The golf course can be a great place to do business, but not if you're embarrassing yourself every single day you're out there.

Fortunately for you, we've got a host of overstock deals that we're bringing down to Prime Day-esque prices, including the award-winning Pressure Putt Trainer. If your short game is your biggest struggle, you'll be able to practice your short game all winter long.

This ISPO Award Winner is the ultimate training aid designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting on a real green, even when you're indoors. The ground-breaking parabolic curved design ensures that each successful putt is returned to you at the perfect distance. If you putt too hard, it'll return to you the exact distance it would have gone past the hole, and if you putt too soft, it just won't reach. It's all about perfecting your pace and helping you improve your aim.

The clever product was invented in London by product designer Martin Riddiford and developed using drills that pro golfers use in their own practice. Made from high-quality elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is a portable tool that folds up and fits easily into your golf bag so you can play at home or take it to the local green on a sunny day. No matter where you like to practice and play, you'll be able to do it like a pro.

Take advantage of this limited-time deal to hone your short game in the off-season. From now until October 31, you can get the Pressure Putt Trainer for over half off $43 at just $19.99. Get it in blue, green, orange, and white.

