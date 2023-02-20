Get the #1 longevity app in the App Store for the best price online right here.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're an entrepreneur, health is wealth. Unfortunately, when you're running a business, it's not easy to call in sick. And often, you're so busy with the daily grind that it's hard to ensure you're taking care of yourself. Fortunately, there's an app for that.

Humanity Health App is the #1 app for healthspan and longevity in the App Store, and right now, you can score the best price on the web for a lifetime subscription to a Premium Plan right here for 56% off. So prioritize your health with this handy service, available now for just $129.99.

Humanity is an iOS-exclusive app that utilizes technology to help you put your health first. Curious how that works? This app tracks essential health information like your movement, nutrition, mindset, and recovery to help improve your health and add years to your life. In addition, it shows how fast you're aging and provides concrete actions you can take to increase your longevity and reverse your rate of aging, all within the app, the company says.

The Humanity Score increases with every positive action, from workouts to fasting to meditation or a good night's sleep. And the Rate of Aging measurement is calculated by Humanity's AI algorithms, which are impacted by the actions you're taking and logging within the app. Humanity also monitors things like your heart rate and walking speed to help you learn what type of actions work best for you.

This app has scored 4.6 stars with users on the App Store while also receiving write-ups in TechCrunch, UKTN, BusinessCloud, Business Leader, and Maddyness. Find out what all the fuss is about by trying Humanity Health App while it's available for $129.99 for a lifetime subscription to a Premium Plan — for a limited time.

