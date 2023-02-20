Prioritize Your Health with a Lifetime Subscription to This Top-Rated Longevity App, Now 56% Off

Get the #1 longevity app in the App Store for the best price online right here.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're an entrepreneur, health is wealth. Unfortunately, when you're running a business, it's not easy to call in sick. And often, you're so busy with the daily grind that it's hard to ensure you're taking care of yourself. Fortunately, there's an app for that.

Humanity Health App is the #1 app for healthspan and longevity in the App Store, and right now, you can score the best price on the web for a lifetime subscription to a Premium Plan right here for 56% off. So prioritize your health with this handy service, available now for just $129.99.

Humanity is an iOS-exclusive app that utilizes technology to help you put your health first. Curious how that works? This app tracks essential health information like your movement, nutrition, mindset, and recovery to help improve your health and add years to your life. In addition, it shows how fast you're aging and provides concrete actions you can take to increase your longevity and reverse your rate of aging, all within the app, the company says.

The Humanity Score increases with every positive action, from workouts to fasting to meditation or a good night's sleep. And the Rate of Aging measurement is calculated by Humanity's AI algorithms, which are impacted by the actions you're taking and logging within the app. Humanity also monitors things like your heart rate and walking speed to help you learn what type of actions work best for you.

This app has scored 4.6 stars with users on the App Store while also receiving write-ups in TechCrunch, UKTN, BusinessCloud, Business Leader, and Maddyness. Find out what all the fuss is about by trying Humanity Health App while it's available for $129.99 for a lifetime subscription to a Premium Plan — for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Personal Health Lifestyle Artificial Intelligence longevity

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

Want to Be More Productive? Stop Trying to Finish Every Task, and Do This Instead

If you only focus on your to-do list, you'll run out of the energy to complete it, says psychotherapist Katherine Morgan Schafler.

By Jason Feifer

Growing a Business

Free Webinar | March 8: Pivoting to Success: When and How to Pivot Your Business

Join us for this free webinar as top US female angel investor, Kim Perell, reveals why pivoting is crucial for companies of any size and how you can identify if it's time to make a change. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Dear Business Owners: It's Time to Work on Your Business, Not in It

It's really easy for business owners to get lost in the day-to-day of running a business. If that's you, here's why you need to take a step back and work on the big picture instead.

By Mark Kravietz

Marketing

7 Ways to Integrate PR Into Your Daily Marketing Activity

Small business owners can integrate low-cost PR techniques into their daily marketing activities.

By Renée Warren

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore