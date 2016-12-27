Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Virgin founder Richard Branson says it's OK to indulge in a filling holiday meal, but that doesn't mean the holidays are an excuse to forget about your health altogether.

It's important to eat a well-balanced diet and understand the importance of staying fit and healthy all year round, the billionaire explains in a blog post. For him, that means a daily dose of tennis, walks, swims and kitesurfing. No matter where you are in the world or what your resources are, anyone can find a way to add health and exercise into his or her daily routine.

There are easy, simple ways people can incrementally make changes to their diets. Branson recommends switching out fish for meat and snacking on fruits and veggies rather than greasy chips. He also recommends cutting down on caffeine and alcohol. He keeps his coffee intake at a minimum and enjoys sipping on a very small glass of wine at night.

In the larger scheme of things, healthy eating will contribute to healthy living. And it starts now. Branson believes the saying, "Don't worry what you eat between Christmas and New Year" to be false. In fact, this is the time when you should get ahead on your 2017 goals and start living a healthy lifestyle.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle "will put [you] in good shape to achieve [your] goals," he says.