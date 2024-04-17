Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Breaking bread is one of the most fundamental social traditions driving business today, and that's not a new thing. For entrepreneurs who know the power of picking up the tab on a meal, consider branching out your goodwill beyond the sit-downs that you're able to attend with a discounted gift card.

For a limited time only, you can save 20 percent on one of these Restaurant Gift Cards. This versatile card is good for use in a wide range of restaurants, including those that are considered casual dining or formal dining, and there are even some fast food options thrown in the mix.

The restaurants featured on this card are part of a brand of restaurants that includes a long list of recognizable and beloved franchises. Here are some examples:

Bertucci's

Bucca di Beppo

Earl of Sandwich

Planet Hollywood

Cafe Hollywood

Seaside On The Pier

+ More!

It's important to note that no application dates or fees apply to the card. You can use it at any of the locations where it's good, and they are spread across all 50 states. You can simply present it to the cashier like any debit card or other gift card.

For entrepreneurs looking for a savvy and affordable way to add a little something nice to the life of a prospective client or collaborator, this discounted gift card — good at a wide range of beloved restaurants — is a great option.

Don't miss your limited-time chance to pick up this Restaurant Gift Card for a discount:

