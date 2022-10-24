Set up the Perfect Home Office with Prime Day–Like Savings on This Lamp

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the world of entrepreneurship, you're always looking for ways to unleash your most productive self. But when you're working from home, you might take one important factor for granted: Your lighting. Most of the time, you don't have a specific choice for your lighting — the lights are either on or they're off. But quality lighting can make a difference to your efficiency so you shouldn't overlook it.

Lamp Depot

Fortunately, we've gotten overstocked on the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp and we're passing savings along to you. From October 24 to 31, you can get Prime Day–like savings on this innovative lamp that will help you tap into the best lighting possible for your home office.

The elegant, space-saving lamp is artfully designed with quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom to ensure safe placement in any corner of any room in your home. It's equipped with soft-white LEDs that provide hours of customized illumination, putting the power of light in your hands with the included remote control. You can shuffle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects to find the perfect lighting for any mood, whether you're working an all-nighter or hosting a dinner party.

Setting it up is simple, and the remote control is also incredibly easy to use. Just break out the lamp, set it up in your office, dining room, living room, or anywhere else, and you can start to enjoy the perfect lighting for any mood or ambiance.

Having the right lighting can have a surprising impact on your ability to do your best work. Until October 31, you can get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for a special price of just $59.99 (reg. $149). Or you can get two lamps for just $99.99 (reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.