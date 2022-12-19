Signs It May Be Time to Search for a New Job

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Leaving your job is a big decision that requires plenty of consideration and soul-searching. If your day-to-day leaves you feeling unmotivated or even stressed, it may be time to visit an online job board like ZipRecruiter and start looking for a new job.

You don't want to leave your job prematurely without planning your next steps but understanding the red flags to look out for is essential. These signs can help determine if it's time to plan your exit strategy and find something new.

You suspect layoffs.

Many internal and external factors contribute to employers using layoffs as cost-cutting measures. While layoffs are typically the last resort, every situation is unique.

Signs that layoffs may be looming include budget cuts, missing revenue goals, people in other departments at your company have been laid off, hiring outside consultants, a struggling economy, and companies in your sector laying off workers.

Your workplace is toxic.

Toxic workplaces take many forms. Maybe you feel micromanaged, experience bullying, have no work-life balance, or there is high turnover at your job that is causing stress.

Positive office culture fuels the workplace and being tangled in work politics can be exhausting to deal with every day.

You no longer feel challenged.

Hitting a plateau in a role you've been in for a while happens. You should feel valued and that your work matters. Being disengaged from your work doesn't contribute to your career growth or happiness. Even if your work used to excite you, that can wear off and may signal that it's time to find something that gets you excited to log on to your laptop every day.

The company values don't align with yours.

Working at a company whose core values align with yours is essential. Culture is critical to retention, and workers need to feel valued and comfortable in the workplace to be productive.

Maybe community service, personal development, recognition, or environmental impact are important to you. If your employer doesn't reciprocate the same position you have on these matters, it may be time to seek an organization that does.

You aren't being paid your worth.

Being underpaid can be demoralizing and negatively impact your work. Knowing your worth is the first step to ensuring you're fairly compensated for your time. Research the salary range for your position or industry to get an idea of your market rate.

Suppose you're being passed up for raises or need more transparency for career progression. In that case, it may be time to look for a new job, especially if you're struggling financially or need to take on additional forms of income to stay afloat.

Do something about it!

If you experience any of these signs, it may be time to update your resume and start searching for the next step in your career. Consider things like positive workplace culture, opportunities for advancement within your next company and flexible work-life- balance.

