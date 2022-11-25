Stop Snoring with This Black Friday Deal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everybody wants to hit the ground running and do their best work every day. Unfortunately, if you struggle with sleep, that isn't always the easiest thing to accomplish. For snorers and their partners, getting a good night's sleep can be especially difficult to come by. So, this Black Friday, rather than splurge on new tech or electronics, maybe it's time to treat yourself to a snoring solution once and for all.

VVFLY

You can get the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator Pro for the Black Friday price of just $69.99. That's 45% off the $129 list price.

Snore Circle was successfully funded on Indiegogo by more than 1,000 backers and is a simple solution to address snoring, nasal congestion, and other sleep disorders. It's extremely easy to use and utilizes EMA-TENS technology to painlessly release micro impulse intervention therapy to normalize your breathing patterns while you sleep, the company says. It even compensates for air humidity during sessions to maximize efficacy.

Once you place the medical-grade conductive strip under your chin and head to sleep, Snore Circle dives into 30 intensity levels to adjust automatically for different levels of snoring. With the app, you can intuitively track your condition and improvements over time. The strip is made of flexible, skin-friendly, hypoallergenic cloth that won't irritate the skin and is extremely easy to recharge on the magnetic charging base. The system even works with offline/online recognition mode to track your daily sleep periods with just a few taps on your mobile device.

This Black Friday, you can get the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator Pro for 45% off $129 at just $69.99.

