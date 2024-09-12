For Subscribers
Americans Are Most Likely to Procrastinate at This Exact Time and Day — Here's What They're Doing Instead Being Productive More than 70% of U.S. adults admit to procrastinating.
Key Takeaways
- A survey finds that procrastination strikes Americans most at a specific time and day of the week.
- Most Americans admit to feeling guilty for procrastinating, engaging in activities like social media, video games and napping to avoid tasks.
- Simple joys like snacks and music can enhance motivation, with 70% reporting they're more productive alone and after a fulfilling break.
It's official — procrastination o'clock hits at 12:06 p.m. on a Monday, according to new research.
From watching TV and movies (50%), to simply laying in bed (39%) or taking a nap (29%), a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that procrastination plagues the nation, as 71% of Americans are guilty of procrastinating.
Still, 76% admit that they feel guilty when doing so.
