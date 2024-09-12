More than 70% of U.S. adults admit to procrastinating.

It's official — procrastination o'clock hits at 12:06 p.m. on a Monday, according to new research.

From watching TV and movies (50%), to simply laying in bed (39%) or taking a nap (29%), a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that procrastination plagues the nation, as 71% of Americans are guilty of procrastinating.

Still, 76% admit that they feel guilty when doing so.