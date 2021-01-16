Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's a new year and millions of people are making resolutions to get healthy and fit in 2021. But simply deciding you're going to get in shape and actually doing it are entirely different things. Overhauling your health often means overhauling your life. Verv Home Workout Planner, however, works with you to achieve all of your health and wellness goals, which can make you a better entrepreneur.

Verv features four building blocks — physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness — to help you become your healthiest self without making any massive changes. Each building block is defined by simplicity, effectiveness, and personalization to work with you rather than against you.

Verv offers a wide range of at-home workouts, from muscle-toning programs for specific parts of your body to cardio workouts. There are even energetic dance tutorials to help you burn calories while having fun. It comes with unique 30-day fitness challenges to keep you motivated and help you build up your strength. It also offers interval training with audio instructions along with detailed stats to track your progress. Plus, Verv lets you customize your own workout plans to meet your goals.

Beyond fitness, Verv offers meal plans for every taste. With delicious recipes with prep time and number of calories included, you can set up a perfect nutrition plan whether you're vegan or vegetarian, pursuing a Keto diet, or have any other restriction.

Finally, Verv offers more than 270 guided meditations and short practices to improve your mindfulness and relieve stress and anxiety. With sleep stories and ASMR, Verv will help you get better sleep, while calming melodies will help you unwind after a tough workout.

Everything that you do in Verv can also be synced to the Apple Health app to keep all of your workouts organized. Verv is such a comprehensive health and wellness act, it's earned 4.7 stars on more than 24,000 ratings and is currently the #44 app in the iOS Health and Fitness category.

Get into a better health and wellness routine this year with help from Verv. Right now, a lifetime premium subscription is just $39.99.