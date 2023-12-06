Gift this puzzle for the holidays and provide someone with some fun and a chance to win money.

Know someone who loves puzzles? We're guessing they've never encountered one that offered a chance to win a fortune, but now you can make that happen with a special holiday gift deal.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is available for $30, in a two-pack for $49.99 (reg. $60) or a 10-pack for $99.98 (reg. $300) with no coupon required through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Not only are you purchasing a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle that presents a fun challenge, but you're also supplying an opportunity at $1 million, with two puzzles out of the many providing that prize.

Every puzzle box is a guaranteed winner, with prizes starting at $1. Brooklyn art collective MSCHF designs unique layouts that, when completed, generate large QR codes that can be easily scanned via smartphone. That scan leads directly to a landing page that reveals the dollar amount.

Once the winnings are known, users can select from a digital check or physical check, with each completed within a couple of weeks and as quickly as one day — detailed instructions for cashing out come inside the box.

This product carries a rating of 4.7 out of five on our store based on dozens of verified buyer reviews, including one from earlier this year that reads, "Amazing puzzle...everyone is excited to complete it to see if they have won! Great family fun, and team building!"

Want to ensure this gift reaches its desired destination by Christmas? Place the order through December 7, and you'll be all set.

This holiday season, hook up someone with a shot at life-changing money with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, available in the following packs when you order through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

