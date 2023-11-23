Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs often travel a lot and work with people who do as well. For those who value good hygiene when it's tougher to maintain, you might appreciate this deal on an AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush, which comes with its own magnetic holder and a thin travel case. Typically priced at $39, it's on sale for just $20.97 through November 27 in honor of Black Friday.

This best-selling brand offers a sleek toothbrush in an array of colors for an affordable rate. What more could you look for in a great holiday shopping season deal?

The AquaSonic provides superior brushing with its micro-vibration system that works the bristles hard to make your teeth whiter and cleaner. It comes with bristles of many lengths that are densely packed onto the brush to offer a brushing experience that is as comprehensive and stimulating as possible.

It comes with a smart timer built in so that every 30 seconds, you're alerted that it's time to move to another part of your mouth, and it even has an auto-shutoff function that stops the vibrating after a full two minutes of brushing.

This ADA-accepted device promises to help remove plaque and reduce gingivitis when used properly. It would make an excellent gift for a colleague, employee, family member, or even for yourself while it's on sale for a remarkably affordable rate this Black Friday. This price will only last a bit longer.

Take advantage of this Black Friday deal and get an AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush with Magnetic Holder & Slim Travel Case on sale for $20.97 (reg. $39) through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

