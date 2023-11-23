This Electric Toothbrush Is on Sale for Black Friday, Just $20.97 Get a sleek, top-selling toothbrush in an array of colors for an affordable rate.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs often travel a lot and work with people who do as well. For those who value good hygiene when it's tougher to maintain, you might appreciate this deal on an AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush, which comes with its own magnetic holder and a thin travel case. Typically priced at $39, it's on sale for just $20.97 through November 27 in honor of Black Friday.

This best-selling brand offers a sleek toothbrush in an array of colors for an affordable rate. What more could you look for in a great holiday shopping season deal?

The AquaSonic provides superior brushing with its micro-vibration system that works the bristles hard to make your teeth whiter and cleaner. It comes with bristles of many lengths that are densely packed onto the brush to offer a brushing experience that is as comprehensive and stimulating as possible.

It comes with a smart timer built in so that every 30 seconds, you're alerted that it's time to move to another part of your mouth, and it even has an auto-shutoff function that stops the vibrating after a full two minutes of brushing.

This ADA-accepted device promises to help remove plaque and reduce gingivitis when used properly. It would make an excellent gift for a colleague, employee, family member, or even for yourself while it's on sale for a remarkably affordable rate this Black Friday. This price will only last a bit longer.

Take advantage of this Black Friday deal and get an AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush with Magnetic Holder & Slim Travel Case on sale for $20.97 (reg. $39) through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Dental hygiene teeth

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Why Gratitude Makes Leaders More Effective

Here are nine effective ways to show your genuine gratitude on a daily basis.

By John Rampton
By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You Going into 2024

One good quote can make all the difference. As we finish out the last days of 2023, here are some of the best quotes to prepare you for the new year.

By Travis Bradberry
Side Hustle

4 Super Simple Side Hustles That Could Replace Your Regular Wage — Fast

Picking up an extra gig can help you pay the bills, save for retirement and more.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Woman Accidentally Tipped $7,000 on Subway Sandwich — And Had to Fight the Bank to Get Her Money Back

Vera Conner thought she was being prompted to enter her phone number on the Subway pay screen — but she quickly realized she made a grave mistake.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Success Starts When You Let Go of These Entrepreneurial Myths

Whether you're preparing to launch your first business or you've been an entrepreneur for a while, don't fall for the following founder fables.

By Chrystal L.